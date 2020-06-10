When did Brett Favre start fighting in the UFC?
Oh, wait, that's Conor McGregor. The "Notorious." Now also "The Retiree."
This past weekend, McGregor made headlines by announcing his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts before going on to discuss spats with UFC President Dana White, which led to his decision.
McGregor was the first fighter to ever hold multiple belts in different weight classes at the same time and is known to move up and down in classes for big fights. He even stepped out of the octagon and into the boxing ring for "The Money Fight" against Floyd Mayweather.
With that said, he is also the only fighter in UFC history to retire four times.
While he is hated by some and loved by most, there is no doubt he is the greatest of all time in his class.
As the former face of the franchise, wherever McGregor goes, money follows.
In UFC history, four of the top five grossing fights involve McGregor. All but the third highest-grossing fight (Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir) have McGregor as the headliner.
That adds up to more than 7 million pay-per-view purchases. And that doesn't even include the 4.3 million buys (or $600 million) "The Money Fight" brought in.
Do I think McGregor is done fighting?
Not by a long shot.
Like he has done in the past, this is to make a statement to ownership of the company and to say, "Look, I am the best and bring the most cash. Give me the big fight!"
Notorious is 22-4 in his career, including losing a fluke to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 (No. 4 fight all-time) and a rough defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 229. No. 1 fight ever).
Since his return in January, when he totally manhandled "Cowboy" Cerrone, McGregor's next fight has been up in the air as the UFC continues to balk at when he will get another shot at Nurmagomedov or a date with BMF On Earth champion Jorge Masvidal (owner of world's fastest knockout).
McGregor said he is tired of getting the runaround. Tired of being told one thing and then the UFC doing another.
In his tweet he said fighting just doesn't excite him anymore. Which COVID-19 and no fans has helped get him to that conclusion.
But that statement is mostly false.
We are talking about McGregor here. This guy would fight today if he could.
He doesn't back down from anyone.
While Amanda Nunes is likely the face of the company for the time being, McGregor is still a close second and people want to see him in action.
The Irish superstar has a following like Mike Tyson carried back in the day. Fans come from all around the world to catch a glimpse of the Notorious one.
Why Dana White continues to push things off or give McGregor crap fights is beyond me.
Maybe it is a show of power and a statement, but for what?
McGregor is the reason the sport is as big as it is today.
This man deserves a title shot ... NOW.
White can't afford too many more mishaps or spats with fighters since Masvidal and Jon Jones already have his number.
If the title isn't next — or at least a top contender match — and I were McGregor, I'd stay retired and make the UFC wish it had me back.