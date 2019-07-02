The 17th annual Orville Wolf Golf Classic to benefit Avilla Christian Academy will tee off at 8 a.m. July 15, at Maumelle Country Club, located at 100 Club Manor Dr. in Maumelle.
According to Connie Helmich, who co-chairs the event with her brother, Ronnie Forsythe, this event is the school's major fundraiser for the year.
The tournament will be a four-man scramble. So far, the organizers are only planning a morning flight.
Check-in for the tournament will start at 7 a.m. A light breakfast will be provided.
Lunch after the tournament will be a fish fry from Riverside Grocery and Catering.
All players will get a gift bag with items from the tournament sponsors.
The presenting sponsors for the event are Thrivent Financial and the Don Knoernschild family. There are also several local sponsors for the event.
Helmich said there will be games such as a putting contest and a hole-in-one contest for a chance to win $10,000. Some games may have an additional cost, such as the "moo moo challenge" where players can pay $20 to put on a moo moo and hit from the women's tee.
Each player will receive mulligans with registration. Additional mulligans will be for sale.
She explained Orville Wolf was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, which ACA is part of, and was a big supporter of the school.
According to a brochure for the tournament, "Avilla Christian Acadmey is dedicated to providing affordable Christian education along with high academic standards."
It is a kindergarten through 12th grade facility.
Helmich said the event "supports a school with a long history in Saline County."
The cost to participate is $110 per player and includes all fees, food and the round of golf.
Sponsorships are still available for the event. Anyone interested can contact Helmich.
Helmich said this is the first year for the event at the country club. Previously, it was held at Diamante Golf Course in Hot Springs Village.
There will be door prizes and prizes for first, second and third place, along with most honest, last place.
While registration will be available the day of the tournament, Helmich asks players to sign up in advance either by calling 501-860-2725, emailing acagolf2019@gmail.com or following the link on the event page on Facebook.