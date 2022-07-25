Benton officers have identified a Benton man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road.
The suspect, William Whitfield, 42, of Benton, succumbed to injuries sustained in the encounter and was pronounced deceased shortly after. The involved officer did not suffer injuries and is on paid administrative leave pending results of the internal investigation, according to a news release.
This investigation remains ongoing; additional details will be released as they become available.
Anyone with information can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent by texting “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411, or via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play.