The Saline County Quorum Court had its monthly meeting on Monday.
The court passed an ordinance to abolish the Public Facilities Board of Saline County. The public facilities board passed a resolution requesting the quorum court to dissolve the board. The board had fulfilled its outstanding financial obligations so it had no desire to undertake any activities authorized under the creating ordinance.
During public comment, an audience member asked why the board was formed in the first place and why it was being dissolved. Will Gruber, the Saline County attorney, said the board was created in 1978 to help fund low-income housing.
“The last remaining financial obligations were some bonds associated with the Civilians Apartments in Benton. They paid off those bonds and so they have no outstanding assets or liabilities so they determined there was no reason to have the board at this point,” said Gruber.
He said the board had been wanting to wind down for a while and they paid off their final bonds in May.
The court also passed a resolution expressing its willingness to utilize federal aid for surface transportation program funds for the AR-5 and DeSoto Blvd projects. This project would be from AR-5 and DeSoto Blvd, leading into the East Gate of Hot Springs Village. The project is described as a “rehabilitation engineering design project.” This resolution submits this project for consideration of grant funding.
Another resolution on the agenda was passed which encourages the Arkansas General Assembly to pass “meaningful legislation to ensure public safety and provide relief to county jails.”
In the resolution, it states “Saline County, in conjunction with the County Judges Association of Arkansas and the Arkansas Sheriffs Association, requests and supports necessary provisions in the law to assure the timely acceptance of state inmates into the Division of Corrects or Community Corrections as directed under the law and judgments of conviction.”
The court has discussed the overcrowding of the Saline County jail system throughout the year and has been looking for ways to solve the issue.
The court heard the first reading of an ordinance to add several roads to the county road system. These roads include Heritage Valley Dr., Zumbehl Cove, Vincintage Cove, Sungate Dr., Sam’s Hill Estates Dr., Heritage Way., Sunstone Dr., Hampton Dr., Trelon Cove, Sunlight Cove, Wingate Dr. and Bentwood Drive.
Other business:
•Approved an ordinance amending the 2022 Saline County Budget ordinance for election commission and treasurer automation reimbursements.
•Approval of previously appropriated funds from the animal control fund, to be sent to the Saline County Humane Society and the Hot Springs Village Welfare League.
Other business from this meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Courier.