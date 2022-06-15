The winners of the Saline County Best in Business Readers' Choice 2022 promotion have been announced.
During this year's contest, nearly 70,000 votes were cast online or via print ballots. The top two or three businesses in each of the 184 categories are featured in a 48-page magazine.
According to Courier Publisher Kelly Freudensprung, this promotion is an opportunity for readers to show their support for their favorite businesses. As part of the promotion, Freudensprung is encouraging readers to shop local and continue support the great businesses across the county.