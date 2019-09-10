For the Interstate 30 widening project, a new configuration at South and Sevier streets will require a permanent road closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
West Sevier Street on the south side of Interstate 30 will be closed to thru traffic at its connection with the frontage road and I-30 eastbound on-ramp beginning Wednesday. Construction will change this street from a thru road to a cul-de-sac.
Message boards, barricades, signage, and flaggers will be used to notify the public at Rasburry Street and the frontage road that the West Sevier Street connection is closed. Access will be maintained for local businesses as well as the West South Street connections to the eastbound frontage road.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 to Sevier Street in Benton. The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange.
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.