This year's Saline County Parade will be a Winter Wonderland starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at C.W. Lewis Stadium.
Organizer Wanda Posey said the theme just makes her think snow and she believes if floats use snow to decorate the lights on the floats will show up better.
Posey said the Downtown Benton Business Owner's Association puts on the parade each year as a way to give back to the community.
"I think families enjoy it and the community enjoys it," she said.
She added it is also a safe event for families to do together.
Judges will pick a best in show and first, second and third place float, band and vehicle. Best in show will win $150. First place in each category will win $75. Second place wins $50 and third place wins $25. All winners will also get certificates to display.
The winners will be those who use the Winter Wonderland theme and show the most creativity, boldness and enthusiasm. Participants wanting to be judged must indicate so on their forms.
The parade will follow the traditional route down Market Street over to and up Main Street. The last fire truck will stop at the Saline County Courthouse to let off its very special passengers, Santa and Mrs. Clause, so they can visit with children to learn what they want for Christmas.
Posey said no other floats are permitted to have a Santa or Mrs. Claus.
All entries competing for prizes must have lights. Entries should line up between 5 and 5:30 p.m. for the parade at C.W. Lewis Stadium.
Posey asks that parents be mindful of their children and not let them run into the streets to get candy. The organizers want to keep everyone safe. She explained that the floats need to keep a certain distance apart and while the parade will be slow it still may be difficult to avoid a child who dashes in a float or vehicle's path.
The parade will begin when the courthouse lights are flipped on.
One food truck is scheduled to set up near the courthouse offering treats for sale.
The full list of rules for all entries is with the registration form.
Registration is $10. Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at Paradise Pets, The Oil Shop and the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce no later than Nov. 30.
Posey said the Association feels lucky they get to hold this parade for the community each year. She encourages people to show up and have a good time.