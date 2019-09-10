During the regular meeting for the Benton School Board on Monday, the board approved the the 2019-20 operating budget.
The budget was presented by Chief Financial Officer Chris Hinson who told the board there were no changes from the previous budget workshops.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton presented the long-range facility plan resolution to be sent to the Academic Facilities Partnership program. It was approved with no questions.
The board approved three contract disclosures. The first would allow the son of board member Jonathan Woolbright to perform duties for the athletic department. The second would allow the daughter of Darla Brimhall to work with the athletic department and officiate volleyball. The last would allow the father of teacher Staci Turner to build custom shelving units for classrooms, which Hinson said he can do cheaper than other options.
Student transfer requests were approved on the recommendation of Dr. Eric Saunders, assistant superintendent.
The board approved personnel recommendations, including:
•Retirement for Sherri Fite, district technology director.
•Resignations of Brian West, Benton High School Quiz Bowl coach; Shelly Simmons, Benton Junior High School attendance secretary; and Debra Musil, Ringgold Elementary Special Education paraprofessional.
•Rescind contract offer for Melett Fox, Benton High School custodian.
•Employment for Katrina Donoho, Benton High School Quiz Bowl coach; Timothy Golman, Benton Junior High School engineering and construction teacher; Audrey Wright, Benton Middle School choir director; Monica Bailey, Benton Junior High School attendance secretary; and Elizabeth Connors; Ringgold Elementary Special Education paraprofessional.
•Temporary contracts for athletics, Sara Armstrong, Rylea Brimhall, Karen "Beth" Mathys, Gail Morgan and Jamie Stearns; Capturing Kids Hearts, Lisa Bono, Betty Parsons, Janet Pranger, Sarah Stroud; ELL, Yesenia Ramos; secretarial duties, Stephanie Davis; Saturday school, Curt Barger, Todd Bevill, Karen Heatherly, Karen Hilborn, Chad Pitts, Charles Reynolds, Melissa White and Dot Zaunbrecher.
The school board meets the second Monday of the month. The public is encouraged to attend and all meetings are open.