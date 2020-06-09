Selfless service is often overlooked, especially when it’s a volunteer donating their time to give back to the community. But on Friday nights during football season in Saline County, one doesn’t have to look hard to find a selfless servant. They need only to look at Matt Snyder.
Matt Snyder, 33, and his wife Haley have two kids, 7-year-old Blakelee and 1-year-old Finnley. By day he works in his family-owned business Your Furniture Connection, located in Benton. By night he is a father and a husband. But for the last 15 years during football season, Snyder has been volunteering his Friday nights to work as a manager for high school football teams in Saline County.
“I started as a manager for Bryant in my sophomore year of high school back in 2002,” Snyder said. “Coach Daryl Patton was the head coach my sophomore year before he took the head coaching job in Fayetteville, and then Coach Paul Calley became the head coach for my junior and senior seasons from 2003-2004. After I graduated in 2005, I kinda just stuck around helping on Friday nights.”
His inspiration to become a manager goes back to his time in high school at Bryant in 2002.
“I was a manager my sophomore year and I wanted to play starting my junior year,” Snyder said. “However, a spiral fracture in my shin got me three months in a walking boot and put an end to my athletic career, but Coach Calley allowed me to remain involved with the team as a manager and I’ve been attached to him ever since.”
A high school football team doesn’t have the budget to hire outside help, so the coaches have additional responsibilities, whereas a college or NFL coach has hired help to make sure those extra duties get accomplished. This is where Snyder really stands out. “My duties are to do whatever any coach asks me to do,” Snyder said. “Whether that is to pick up cones from the sideline, get water for the players or set up a drill for the team to do during pregame rehearsals.”
Snyder also has some very important in-game duties that go further than just refilling the water jug.
“I have an additional duty that Patton and Calley refer to as a ‘get back coach.’ I have to ensure all players and coaches remain off the field during the action so our team doesn’t get assessed a penalty.”
Calley definitely appreciates Snyder’s tireless work.
“Matt has been an inspiration to me,” Calley says. “And he has been an inspiration to countless young men in every program he’s been a part of in Saline County. He always brought the energy and the ‘I believe we will win’ attitude every Friday night”.
Since graduating in 2005, Snyder has volunteered on Friday nights for 15 consecutive seasons at three different Saline County high schools. Eleven of those seasons, post his high school career, were at Bryant High School. After 13 seasons as the Bryant head coach, Calley left for Harmony Grove and Snyder went with him.
“In 2016 when Coach Calley made the move to Harmony Grove, he asked me to come out with him and I made the switch,” Snyder recalled. “After the 2016 and 2017 seasons, a reunion with Coach Daryl Patton at Bauxite came to fruition for Coach Calley and we spent our last two seasons there.”
“Matt was a huge asset to the kids at Bauxite while I was there,” Patton says. “He has a servant’s heart and he loves kids. He will always have a place on my staff for as long as I am coaching. He’s invaluable and irreplaceable. He knows only one attitude and that’s a positive one. The kids can’t help but be ‘up’ after being around Matt. He’s a great man and I’m a better man for knowing him.”
Snyder has decided to take his volunteer efforts and continue to work with Patton and Calley at the new Southwest High School in Pulaski County this fall. But he hasn’t forgotten where it all started. Snyder recounts some of his fondest memories.
“From Bryant, as a student I’d have to say beating Little Rock Central in 2004 when they were ranked 13th in the nation. While managing at Bryant in 2010, beating Conway in double overtime is right up there in terms of best football games I’ve ever seen at any level.
“At Harmony Grove, my best memory is going up to Mountain View and winning the first playoff game in school history. At Bauxite, beating Joe T. Robinson in a rainstorm. The kids played great that day and the stands were filled to the brim even though it rained from sun up until well after the game ended. And the family meals after games at Bauxite were always a highlight.”
The thing that keeps him coming back season after season is the camaraderie with the coaches and players. “They’ve really accepted me as another coach and treat me as an equal, as opposed to someone that’s there and in the way. I also enjoy the bond with the players. There’s been several kids from the previous 15 years who I’ll see and visit with and I make sure to tell them how proud I am of them. If I can make a small difference in just one kid’s life, this has all been worth it.”
Asked if he could pass on one message to the volunteers in the community who are serving currently or considering volunteering, he said, “Just do right. You never know who’s watching and learning from what you’re doing. Might be your kids, might be someone else’s kids, but if they’re impacted one way or another, they’ll tell everyone who it was they saw doing whatever they may be doing, so just do right.”