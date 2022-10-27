The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Marion Lady Patriots 3-0 Wednesday in the quarterfinals to punch their fourth straight ticket to the 5A State Tournament semifinals. Though the East No. 2 seed Lady Patriots fought early, the South No. 1 Lady Panthers, also ranked third in the state by SBLive, handled Marion 25-13, 25-18 and 25-13 Wednesday, also sweeping Sylvan Hills in Tuesday’s first round in Greenbrier.
With the win, the Lady Panthers (27-1) take on West No. 2 seed Van Buren Lady Pointers, which edged last year’s 5A champ and Central No. 1 Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors 3-2 in Wednesday’s quarters. LRC beat Benton in five sets in the title match last season.
For Benton and Marion Wednesday, the two teams were back and forth early in the first set with the Lady Pats taking a 5-4 lead on Kennedy Bullins’ kill. It was all Benton after that. Junior Lexi Mahan started a 6-0 run with two kills assisted by senior Emmaline Armstrong, with sophomore Isabella Lagemann and junior Khenedi Guest getting a double block for point to cap it for the 10-5 Benton lead.
A 4-0 run started by a Guest kill and capped by Lagemann’s ace made it 14-6 with senior Henley Hooks starting another 4-0 run with an assist, following with a kill and double block with junior Presley Pallette, with Hooks also capping the run with a kill assisted by senior Kenzie Garrett for the 20-10 lead. The Lady Panthers took care of business the rest of the way with a Lagemann/Pallette double block to end the game.
Another battle at the beginning of the second set made it a 10-8 Benton lead after Marion’s Kiah Rucker’s kill, but Benton went on a run. Senior Abigail Lagemann got a kill assisted by Armstong to start it, with Garrett’s second service ace of the run capping it with the Lady Panthers up 16-8.
Benton responded to Marion’s 3-0 run with a 3-0 run of its own capped by A. Lagemann’s kill assisted by senior Olivia Little for the 19-11 lead. The Lady Pats followed with a 4-0 run before Benton took control and capped the 25-18 win on Guest’s kill assisted by Armstrong.
The third set started back and forth like the first two with Marion taking a 9-6 lead on an ace, but Benton would outscore the Lady Pats 15-1, with the Lady Panthers capping a 9-0 run on I. Lagemann’s kill for the 21-10 lead, with the Lady Pats hitting it out to cap the final.
Armstrong led Benton with 23 assists, while A. Lagemann led the way with 14 kills, adding an ace. Garrett had 10 assists and two aces, with Guest adding nine kills and a team-leading 2.5 blocks. I. Lagemann had nine kills, too, with a block, assist and ace, with Pallette adding six kills and 1.5 blocks. Mahan had five kills, with Hooks adding four kills, four assists and 1.5 blocks. Little had two assists and an ace in the win, and sophomore Delaney Cooper adding two aces and an assist.