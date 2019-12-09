The Shannon Hills Christmas Parade will start at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Shannon Hills City Hall.
City Treasurer Mary Meyers said there is no cost to participate in the parade. Those who want to enter need to check-in with her at City Hall starting at 10 a.m.
The parade route will lead down to Davis Elementary School. Meyers said there are plenty of great places along the route for spectators to watch the parade.
Meyers wants it to be a fun family Christmas parade.
Judges, selected by the Shannon Hills Fire Chief, will select first, second and third place entries to win cash prizes.
She expects several entries including two groups of Shriners, Davis Elementary, the Mills High School ROTC and more.
There should be plenty of candy for children to collect.
The parade will end with a visit by Santa and Mrs. Clause.
Meyers encourages the community to come out and enjoy the parade.
There is no plan to reschedule in case of bad weather.