Speak Easy Cafe and Coffee Bar will host a Coffee with Veterans event from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with American Legion Post 19.
The cafe is located at 3411 Main St., Suite 6, in Bryant.
Post Commander Russell Steed said many people still do not know there is an American Legion Post in the community, though it reaches its 100th anniversary July 22.
Steed said there are 10,000 veterans in Saline County and this event is a chance for them to get to know those in the American Legion. He feels that "it takes a veteran to know a veteran," so it is important for veterans to have a way they can get together.
This event at Speak Easy will be a chance for veterans to learn about the American Legion.
At the end of the event, Steed said the owner of Speak Easy plans to donate a portion of the profits back to the American Legion.
The next American Legion fundraiser will be a Veteran's Spirit Night at Red Robin from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.
The American Legion meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Gene Moss Building, however, Steed said the location will be changing.
Anyone who cannot attend the coffee event but wishes to learn more about American Legion can contact Steed at 501-408-9511.