BAUXITE -The Harmony Grove Cardinals and Bauxite Miners revisited their rivalry Tuesday ahead of the Cardinals final regular-season game Friday.
Bauxite, coming off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Carlisle, turned up the heat Tuesday and downed the visiting Cardinals 10-4.
Harmony Grove kicked things off with a leadoff triple, followed by an RBI groundout from Dax Hammett to lead 1-0 in the first. Peyton Potter scored from third on the play.
For Bauxite, all five of its runs scored in the first would be gifted as four of the runs were scored on bases-loaded walks, including three straight with two outs.
Joseph Obryan would contribute with a run-scoring sacrifice fly during the inning as well.
The Miners continued to add on in the second, scoring on a passed ball to make it 6-1 after two.
Harmony Grove cut into the lead by one in the third, using an RBI groundout from Adam Burke, narrowing Bauxite’s lead to 6-2.
However, the miscues and free passes from Harmony Grove would not end as Bauxite tacked on three more in the bottom of the third. The Miners would use three more walks and a single to jump ahead 9-2 after three.
The Miners would finish their scoring in the fourth, adding a run on an RBI single from Gustavo Rico to score Obryan for the 10-2 advantage.
Needing a big comeback, the Cardinals were able to plate two more in the fifth, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Burke and an error on the Miners in the process.
Both teams would go quiet for the final two innings as the final finished at 10-4 Bauxite.
Rico and Reece Rowland led Bauxite with a hit each and a combined four RBIs.
On the mound, Thomas Morgan logged five innings of work, allowing four total runs on four hits and two walks. He would also strike out three.
Avery Heidleberg closed things out giving up no runs on two hits and a strikeout.
Peyton Russell would lead the Cardinals with two knocks in the loss.
Burke, Hawkins and Potter all logged at least an inning of work from the mound in the loss, allowing a combined seven hits and 10 walks.
Bauxite improves to 8-11 overall and will return to the diamond today at Greenbrier with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
The Cardinals (10-9) will travel to Genoa Central on Friday for their regular-season conference finale. Currently, the Cardinals sit in a three-way tie at 5-1 for the conference lead with Genoa Central and Bismarck.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.