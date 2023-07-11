LONOKE – The 10U Bryant Black Sox cruised to the Cal Ripken State Tournament championship last weekend in Lonoke, downing Hot Springs County 10-0. It was the fourth straight year this group of Black Sox have won the state title and now they will be heading to Crown Point, Indiana, to defend their Cal Ripken World Series title achieved last year as 9-year-olds.
The Black Sox were a juggernaut this season in their state title run, outscoring their opponents 71-3 in five games, starting with a 10-0 shutout over Hazen, followed by a 24-0 shellacking over Hot Springs, 11-1 over Hazen and 16-2 over Arkadelphia in the semifinals before their shutout in the state championship.
“We’ve been really fortunate,” said 10U Coach Matt Orender, who is also the Bryant Athletic Association president. “We’ve had the same group of kids together, really since they were 6. They’ve obviously figured out how to play as a team. Some of the kids have stepped up as leaders of the team, held the other kids accountable and their mission this year is to be repeat winner at the World Series.”
In the 10-0 title win, it was Jacob Bohanna on the mound tossing the shutout. Bohanna gave up just three hits and two walks in four complete innings, striking out four. He was also 1 for 1 with two runs at the plate.
After a scoreless first frame, the Sox would get on the board in the bottom of the second when Paxton Clegg reached on a leadoff single, taking second on defensive indifference and stealing third before scoring on an error on the Hot Springs County catcher. With two outs, Sawyer Shook and Nick Smith reached on singles before Shook later scored on an error for the 2-0 lead after two.
Bryant broke it open in the third. Bohanna reached via walk and later scored on an error. Chance Orender, who reached on a single, also later scored on an error for the 4-0 ballgame. Another run via error ensued before Smith hit a 2-run double to make it 7-0 after three.
The Sox ended it in the fourth via sportsmanship rule. Harper Van Hoose and Bohanna led the inning off with singles and Van Hoose scored on Orender’s RBI single for the 8-0 lead. With two runners on, Clegg scored both with a 2-run triple to set the final.
Smith finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, with Shook 2 for 2 with two runs. Orender and Clegg (two runs) were both 2 for 3 with an RBI each, while Van Hoose was 2 for 3 with a run. Aaron Joyner added a 1 for 2 with a run.
“The team works hard and keeps their nose to the grindstone,” Coach Orender said. “They went out and did what they needed to do to accomplish victory. They’ve played in a lot of tournaments, some our age and some older, but the bottom line was to work hard and hopefully that hard work pays off with the talent on the team.”
In the 16-2 win, Chance Orender was on the mound and pitched 3.2 no-hit and no-run innings, walking two and striking out two, while Clegg’s three walks led to two runs, but finished the no-hitter without giving up a knock. He struck out one.
Clegg led the way at the plate going 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBIs while Cru Billins was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Smith was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Shook was 2 for 3 with two runs. Gannon Drake finished 1 for 1 with a run and two RBIs, while Van Hoose, (two runs), Bohanna (two runs) and Orender (three runs) all had a hit and RBI each.
It was Tait Thompson earning the win in the 11-1 victory over Hazen in the quarters. Thompson gave up just the one run on two hits and two walks, striking out five in four complete innings.
Smith finished 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, with Billins 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Van Hoose 2 for 3 with two runs and RBI. Clegg, Drake and Kolt Kelley all had a hit and RBI each, and Orender had a hit and a run.
The Sox needed just two innings to down Hot Springs 24-0, with Kelley walking one without a hit while striking out two in one inning, and Clegg giving up a hit and no walks while striking out one in the other frame.
Clegg also went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs while Orender was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Shook and Smith both went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, while Billins scored four times while going 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Joyner was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, while Van Hoose and Drake scored thrice with two RBIs without a hit each, and Bohanna had two runs and RBI without a hit.
In the first game of the tourney, Drake and Thompson combined for a no-hitter, with Drake walking three with four strikeouts in two innings and Thompson walking one with four strikeouts in two more innings.
Clegg and Kelley both had a hit and two RBIs each, with Billins adding a hit and RBI. Smith, Drake and Joyner all had a hit each in the opener.
Now the Black Sox will look for their second straight Cal Ripken World Series title, while also winning the USSSA World Series as 8-year-olds. Bryant begins play in the series on Aug. 3 in Crown Point, Indiana.
The 10U Sox are not the only Bryant squad having success. Out of 11 BAA teams playing in state title games, six have won their Cal Ripken State Tournament titles, while three teams had runner-up finishes.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to work with the city of Bryant which allows us to use the city parks for practice, as well as the ability to play league,” President Orender said. “We keep the league program going while at the same time keeping the Black Sox program going. Those kids dedicated to the Black Sox play both league and on the weekend. A lot of baseball throughout the year helps the program be successful.”