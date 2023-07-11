10U BLACK SOX

The Bryant 10U Black Sox recently won their fourth straight state championship as a team with a 10-0 win over Hot Springs County in Lonoke. Members of the 10U Sox are Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Gannon Drake, Aaron Joyner, Kolt Kelley, Chance Orender, Sawyer Shook, Nick Smith, Tait Thompson and Harper Van Hoose. The team is coached by Matt Orender and assisted by Nick Smith, Aaron Orender, Mack Clegg, Jason Shook and Garrett Drake. 

LONOKE – The 10U Bryant Black Sox cruised to the Cal Ripken State Tournament championship last weekend in Lonoke, downing Hot Springs County 10-0. It was the fourth straight year this group of Black Sox have won the state title and now they will be heading to Crown Point, Indiana, to defend their Cal Ripken World Series title achieved last year as 9-year-olds. 

Recommended for you