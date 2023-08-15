CROWN POINT, Ind. – The Bryant 10U Black Sox’s quest for their second straight Cal Ripken World Series title came up just short this past Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana. Making it to their second straight championship game after defeating the Altamonte 10U All-Stars 8-3 in Friday’s semifinals, the Black Sox would fall 6-2 to Florence (Alabama) 10U Navy All-Stars Saturday to finish their excellent season at 51-17-2. 

