CROWN POINT, Ind. – It did not start well for the Bryant 10U Black Sox on their quest for a second straight Cal Ripken World Series, but Bryant evened their record in the Hulk pool play on Sunday in Crown Point, Indiana. Getting edged 3-2 by Flood City on Saturday in their first game, the four-time state champion Black Sox came back with a 5-4 win over the Kingsburg All-Stars to go to 1-1 in the Hulk division, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to bracket play. Bryant wrapped pool play on Monday needing a win to advance with results coming in Wednesday’s edition.
10U Sox split to start Ripken WS
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
