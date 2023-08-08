SAWYER SHOOK

Bryant 10U Black Sox player Sawyer Shook looks for a sign from his catcher in a game this season. Shook earned MVP honors in a 5-4 win over the Kingsburg All-Stars Sunday in the second game of pool play at the Cal Ripken World Series in Crown Point, Indiana, after throwing 5.1 innings of shutout relief. 

CROWN POINT, Ind. – It did not start well for the Bryant 10U Black Sox on their quest for a second straight Cal Ripken World Series, but Bryant evened their record in the Hulk pool play on Sunday in Crown Point, Indiana. Getting edged 3-2 by Flood City on Saturday in their first game, the four-time state champion Black Sox came back with a 5-4 win over the Kingsburg All-Stars to go to 1-1 in the Hulk division, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to bracket play. Bryant wrapped pool play on Monday needing a win to advance with results coming in Wednesday’s edition.

