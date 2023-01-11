HEATH BALLANCE

Glen Rose running back Heath Ballance carries in a game this past season. Ballance took home All-State honors after finishing second in the Saline County area in rushing yards and touchdowns. 

 

GLEN ROSE – The Glen Rose Beavers put together a strong 2022 campaign, including winning their respective conference and making a deep run in the 3A football playoffs.

LANE FRANKS

Glen Rose athlete Lane Franks competes in a game this past season. Franks earned All-State honors after being effective as a running back and receiver. 
ZANDER MAY

Glen Rose’s Zander May competes in a game this past season. May earned All-State accolades after leading the Beavers in tackles and tackles for loss. 
LOGAN REED

Beaver Logan Reed, 65, carries a flag before a game this season. Reed earned All-State honors as an offensive lineman for Glen Rose this season. 