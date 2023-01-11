GLEN ROSE – The Glen Rose Beavers put together a strong 2022 campaign, including winning their respective conference and making a deep run in the 3A football playoffs.
Since the season’s end, more feats to celebrate continue to roll in as numerous Beavers have received postseason honors.
Four athletes were recently honored as All-State honorees, followed by 10 others earning All-Conference selections.
All-State:
Heath Ballance manned the Glen Rose backfield with 1,428 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 195 touches. Ballance finished second in the Saline County area in rushing yards and scores, and was third in yards per carry. Ballance also brought in 11 catches for 208 yards and two scores.
Lane Franks was a crucial weapon for Head Coach Mark Kehner and company, easily defining himself as the top receiving target for the Beavers this past season.
Franks ended the year with 46 catches for 613 yards and five scores. He finished tied with Bryant’s Mytorian Singleton for most catches in the county area. Franks also rushed for 351 yards and four scores on 68 touches for the Beavers.
Zander May made his presence known on defense, leading the team with 80 tackles in 2022. Among those were 16 tackles for loss and a sack. He also had five pass breakups, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries.
Logan Reed, a stalwart on an offensive line that led to over 4,200 total yards, followed with 36 tackles and six for loss on defense, while also adding a forced fumble and recovery to go along with four hurries in 2022.
All-Conference:
Rein Bland secured his legacy at Glen Rose with his impressive performance this past season, leading the area in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and quarterback rating.
Bland passed for 2,154 yards and 24 touchdowns while going 141 for 207 on the year, ending with a rating of 181.2.
Draven McSpadden was a good second weapon on the outside for the Beavers, collecting 22 catches for 486 yards and eight touchdowns.
Gage Chaney was big on defense in 2022, bringing in 43 tackles and four interceptions, one of which he returned to pay dirt. He also had six pass breakups and a forced fumble on the year.
Tyler Kratz finished with 30 tackles, including five for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery and 11 quarterback hurries, good for third most in the county. Offensively, Kratz hauled in 20 catches for 445 yards and five scores and led the county in yards per catch at 22.3.
Brody Draper followed with 36 tackles, including six for loss and an interception to earn All-Conference honors. On offense, Draper finished with five catches for 29 yards and a score.
Harrison Roach provided a big spark defensively with 43 tackles overall and nine for loss. He also collected three sacks, a pass breakup and eight hurries of the quarterback.
Ty Hood, too, was a monster for the Beavers defensively, getting 47 total tackles, three for loss, a sack and three pass breakups.
Others earning All-Conference included Justin Duke and Dossen Jackson for the Beavers.