BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets made the most of their final regular-season game Monday, beating Marion 12-0, before heading into postseason action, while also notching their 20th victory.
2 combine for no-no as Bryant rolls Marion
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
