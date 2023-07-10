BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets had two players earn All-State honors and several others take All-Conference after a season in which they went 11-6-5 overall, 9-3-2 in the 6A Central Conference. The Hornets took the Central No. 3 seed into the 6A State Tournament before falling 1-0 to Har-Ber, which dropped to eventual champ Conway, in the first round. 

GEORGE TERRY

Bryant senior George Terry competes in a match this past season. Terry earned All-State honors for the Hornets. 
JASON APODACA

Bryant senior Jason Apodaca competes in a match this past season. Apodaca earned All-State honors for the Hornets. 

