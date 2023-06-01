ERIC PADRON

Benton senior Eric Padron, 17, competes in a match this past season. Padron earned All-State honors this past year. 

 

BENTON – In a season that had its ups and downs, the Benton Panthers soccer squad had two players earn All-State honors while several others took home All-Conference. Senior goal keep Blake Sterling and senior forward Eric Padron took All-State for the Panthers, which finished 9-5-4 overall on the season, 9-3-4 in the 5A South Conference. 

BLAKE STERLING

Benton senior goal keep Blake Sterling, 51, competes in a match. Sterling earned All-State honors for the second straight year. 

