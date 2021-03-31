CARSON WITHERS

Harmony Grove junior Carson Withers, 24, goes up for a shot in a game this past season. Withers earned All-Conference honors after averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists.

After a 13-8 year for their first winning season since 2016, the Harmony Grove Cardinals had three players earning All-Conference honors. Read full story in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 