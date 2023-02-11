IVORY GILMORE

Bryant senior Ivory Gilmore is all smiles among family after signing with the Northeastern State University Riverhawks this past Wednesday in Bryant. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets are known for much more than 7A state championships. Each February the football program sends a number of athletes to the next level with football scholarships in recognition of National Signing Day. 

LAWSON HUTCHINS

Bryant senior offensive lineman Lawson Hutchins signs with Southern Arkansas University this past Wednesday in Bryant. 
TYLER MOSLEY

Bryant senior Tyler Mosley signs with the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys this past Wednesday in Bryant. 