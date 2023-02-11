BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets are known for much more than 7A state championships. Each February the football program sends a number of athletes to the next level with football scholarships in recognition of National Signing Day.
Though their original signing day was postponed due to icy conditions, on Wednesday, three more Hornets inked to continue their careers.
Unlike many years in the past where Bryant celebrated 10 to 20 signees, the crowd was smaller and Head Coach Buck James has a strong theory as to why.
“I think it is the transfer portal because they are recruiting other college players right now,” James said. “What they do is recruit the D-II schools, the FCS schools and other D-I schools and then they recruit high schools. The transfer portal is probably the biggest hurdle that high school kids have today.”
The Hornets had three others sign earlier in the year, including twins Malachi and Miguel Graham -- both of which are going to the University of Central Arkansas -- and Chris Gannaway who will play at a school outside of the St. Louis, Missouri, area.
On Wednesday, Bryant celebrated Ivory Gilmore, Lawson Hutchins and Tyler Mosley, key contributors to the Hornets most recent of five straight state titles. The trio has helped the Hornets to 53 consecutive wins over Arkansas opponents.
Gilmore, a coach’s association All-State selection, inked to play at Northeastern State University for the Riverhawks in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, after tallying 40 tackles in 2022. He added 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.
“He probably made one of the biggest plays in Bryant football history when he knocked the ball loose for a fumble in the (2021) state championship game and gave us the ball back,” James said. “He was the guy that played both inside and outside. He is not just a big guy, but if he continues to grow and put on weight he can be a great college football player.”
Also a coach’s association All-State pick, the offensive lineman Hutchins signed with the Southern Arkansas University (Magnolia) Muleriders and reminds James of a former star from yesteryear and veteran NFL player.
“He is 6-5, 285-pound guy and I think he has a chance to play in the NFL some day,” James said. “I sent Cedric Thorton down there 15 years ago from Star City and said the same thing about him -- he had potential and ended up playing nine years in the NFL.
“This gives Hutchins the opportunity to blossom and further his career.”
A defensive lineman and AAA All-State selection, Mosley will take his talents to the Arkansas Tech Wonderboys after taking the All-Arkansas Preps Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Mosley was a beast for the Hornets, leading Saline County with 27 tackles for loss, adding 67 total tackles to lead Bryant, including seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and 22 quarterback hurries.
“He was named that in a lot of different categories,” James said. “He played big for us this year, inside and outside. He is really strong and has a great GPA at 3.7 or 3.75.”
James added that Josh Rice and Jonah Brewster could sign at a later date, as well.