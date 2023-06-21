RYLEE MODE

Bauxite senior Rylee Mode, 12, competes in a match this past season. Mode took All-State honors. 

BAUXITE – After an excellent season which saw them go 10-3-1 overall taking second in the 4A South, three Bauxite Lady Miners would take All-State accolades while a host of others earned All-Conference. 

GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade competes in a match this past season. McDade earned All-State after scoring 10 goals. 
STEPHANIE RICO

Bauxite junior Stephanie Rico competes in a match this past season. Rico earned All-State honors for the second time.

