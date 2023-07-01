BAUXITE – Three Bauxite Miner baseball players would garner 5-4A All-Conference accolades this past season, a year the Miners went 9-14 overall, 4-8 in league action.
featured
3 Miners net All-Conference honors
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
