CONWAY – The Benton Lady Panthers won their third straight 5A State Tournament championship Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. Taking on the East No. 1 seed Greene County Tech Golden Eagles for the second straight season in the title game, edging them 3-2 last year, the South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers were no match for the Eagles on Saturday, shutting them out 7-0 in front of an announced crowd of 813.
“We’re so thankful to get the opportunity just to be able to do a 3-peat,” Benton Coach Heidi Cox said. “We’re so excited … it was the icing on the cake. I’m just so proud of them.”
The Lady Panthers would douse their coach with a bucket full of ice water. After hugging her team, Cox continued.
“It’s been a fantastic run for this senior class to be able do something that hasn’t been done for us. Alyssa did fantastic on the mound and her team, just to put the ball in play and produce some runs. We knew if we could get her one to two runs, she would feel more confident. Just to let her relax and do what she does, I’m just so proud of them. It’s been a fun year.”
It was Benton’s 14th straight win to end the season as senior standout Alyssa Houston continued her dominance in the circle, earning MVP honors with her complete-game shutout. Houston gave up just three hits and no walks while striking out 12 GCT batters in her seven shutout innings.
Houston had run her hitless innings streak to 40 before giving up a two-out single to Brie Sage in the top of the third inning, but she would strike out the next batter to get out of the inning unscathed, and gave up just two more hits the rest of the way. Houston had not given up a hit since the seventh inning of a 6-5 extra-inning win over Sheridan on May 2. She went six straight games without giving up a hit, including throwing four official no-hitters (five innings or more) and throwing a perfect game against that same Sheridan team three days after the extra-inning win to clinch the 5A South Conference and finish 16-0 in league play. Houston also did not allow a run in her final 47 innings pitched.
“Just a different level,” Cox said of Houston. “She just doesn’t get fazed. She knows that’s going to happen. Great at-bat for the kid who got the hit. (Houston) understands that and comes back and responds. It’s awesome she can keep her emotions and the presence on the mound that she has. You just don’t see her get fiery. She has that grit where she says, ‘OK, let’s see what this one can do.’ We won’t have another one like her. I’m honored to coach her.”
For the season, the reigning Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year and Stanford signee Houston was 18-3 with an 0.51 ERA and 0.42 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). In her 110.2 innings on the season, she gave up just 24 hits and 23 walks while striking out 253, which is a 2.3 strikeout-per-inning average.
“This year it was a little different because it was a bigger role,” Houston explained. “I had to be ready to go all the time. Pitching behind Elana (Scott, All-State selection who graduated last season), I was the closer and was fine with that. That was the role I accepted. This year I had to be ready at all times.
“It’s so much emotion. I’ve played with a lot of these people since I was 4 years old. It’s great and wonderful to be able to finish with them in our high school career. We were joyous to be together and we played like that.”
While Houston handled things in the circle in Saturday’s title game, it was the whole team doing it offensively. The Lady Panthers (29-4) wasted little time in getting on the board after Houston mowed down the first eight batters she faced before that third-inning single. Benton senior leadoff Addison Davis reached on an infield single in the bottom of the first frame and Houston doubled her to third base.
Sophomore Lydia Bethards followed with an RBI fielder’s choice and then stole second base with sophomore courtesy runner Addisyn Rasburry at third. Freshman Cameron Culclager laid down a squeeze bunt RBI to plate Rasburry before junior AC Mitchell popped one up in foul territory and GCT first baseman Marley Speer made an excellent diving catch. With Bethards at third, she would tag home to put Benton up 3-0 after one inning, more than enough with Houston on the mound.
“I’ve always said, ‘Three runs, I can do. Those one-run games, a hit can happen and they do happen,’ but my team always had me,” Houston said. “When I took the pressure off of them, they took the pressure off of me because they have such phenomenal defense and hit so well. It took the pressure off of me. It was just a wonderful time.”
Benton senior Violet Mendez singled to start the bottom of the second and went to second on senior Dakota Hobson’s sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout for the second out, GCT intentionally walked Houston, which had Cox summon courtesy runners Rasburry and freshman Azzy Morrow at first and second. Bethards came through with a two-out RBI double to plate Morrow, while Rasburry was thrown out at home, with a little help from the home-plate umpire impeding her lane, though she would have probably been thrown out anyway as she got caught off of third base.
Now leading 4-0, the Lady Panthers did not score in the third but got back on the board in the fourth when Mendez walked to lead off and courtesy runner Morrow went to second on another Hobson sac bunt. After a ground out for the second out, the Golden Eagles again intentionally walked Houston, and again Bethards made GCT pay. Bethards hit another two-out double, this one going for two RBIs, to put Benton up 6-0 after four.
“Coach (Chris) Murphree told me, ‘You’re there for a reason,’ and it just worked out,” Bethards explained of batting behind Houston, who led the team with a .687 average with 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 52 RBIs. “It was amazing. I felt really good. I was seeing the ball really well coming out of her hand and we prepared all week long.”
The Lady Panthers capped their scoring in the sixth. Senior Emily Reed tripled off the centerfield wall with two outs and scored when Culclager laid down a bunt RBI single for the 7-0 final. Houston gave up a leadoff single to Speer to start the seventh, but a strikeout, fielder’s choice and pop out to Reed at first base started the celebration for Benton’s third straight state championship.
The Lady Panthers outhit the Golden Eagles 13-3 with Culclager going 4 for 4 with a stolen base and two RBIs. Bethards was big with two outs while going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Houston and Mendez both went 1 for 2, Mitchell was 1 for 3 with an RBI, senior Mallory Crosby 1 for 3 and the senior Davis 1 for 4 with a run.
For GCT, Zoie Reynolds had two of the three hits going 2 for 3, with Sage going 1 for 2. Karley Burrow took the loss in the circle, giving up seven runs on 13 hits and four walks, striking out one in six complete innings. Neither team committed an error.
The Lady Panthers have had a heck of a run since COVID-19 erased their 2020 season. Winning their last game of the 2020 season cut short, Benton went a perfect 63-0 in 2021 and 2022 in winning their first two titles, not counting when Cox also led Benton to the state title in 2014, and ran their state record win streak to 67 games before rival Bryant, this year’s 6A state champs, beat Benton 2-0 in the fourth game of the this season.
“Kudos to Bryant,” Cox said. “Saline County got them another championship, too. Bryant came out and that first loss of the season kind of let them (Lady Panthers) breathe. It was just something that was unrealistic. It wasn’t something we were shooting for. Just to take a deep breath, the monkey is off our back, we can now have a great time and enjoy each other.
“We have several kids hanging their cleats up. I can’t say enough about the senior leadership. They had some shoes to fill and they came in and had something to prove and did it.”