BENTON CHAMPS

CONWAY – The Benton Lady Panthers won their third straight 5A State Tournament championship Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. Taking on the East No. 1 seed Greene County Tech Golden Eagles for the second straight season in the title game, edging them 3-2 last year, the South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers were no match for the Eagles on Saturday, shutting them out 7-0 in front of an announced crowd of 813. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON MVP

Benton senior Alyssa Houston earned the 5A State Championship MVP after shutting out the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles 7-0 Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. It was Benton's third straight state title. 
ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a 7-0 victory over the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles in Saturday’s 5A state title game at Farris Field in Conway. Houston earned MVP honors after throwing a complete-game shutout. 
LYDIA BETHARDS

Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards hits one of her two doubles in a 7-0 victory in over Greene County Tech in the 5A state championship game in Conway. Bethards went 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the win. 
EMILY REED

Benton senior Emily Reed slides head first into third base after hitting a triple in the sixth inning of a 7-0 victory over Greene County Tech Saturday in Conway. Reed scored the final run in the win. 
ADDISYN RASBURRY

Benton sophomore courtesy runner Addisyn Rasburry, 26, slides in for a run in a 7-0 victory over Greene County Tech Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. 
ADDISON DAVIS

Benton senior second baseman Addison Davis, 18, makes a nice catch in a 7-0 victory over Greene County Tech Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. After making the catch, Davis doubled off a runner.
CAMERON CULCLAGER

Benton freshman centerfielder Cameron Culclager gets set to catch a line out in a 7-0 win over Greene County Tech in the 5A state tile game Saturday at Farris Field. Culclager went 4 for 4 with two RBIs. 

