ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a game this past season. Houston earned All-State basketball honors for the third time in her career recently. 

BENTON – Almost tying the school record for wins after finishing 24-4, including going a perfect 16-0 for the 5A South Conference championship, the Benton Lady Panthers had three players earn All-State honors and another take an All-Conference accolade. Benton would fall in the first round of the 5A State Tournament, putting the Lady Panthers one game shy of the school record 25, set in 1993 when they finished 25-7. 

MADISON MCINTIRE

Benton senior Madison McIntire, 14, competes in a game this past season. McIntire earned All-State in her final year for the Lady Panthers. 
ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton senior Zayyah Bufford, 24, competes in a game this past season. Bufford earned All-State for the first time recently. 

