BENTON – Almost tying the school record for wins after finishing 24-4, including going a perfect 16-0 for the 5A South Conference championship, the Benton Lady Panthers had three players earn All-State honors and another take an All-Conference accolade. Benton would fall in the first round of the 5A State Tournament, putting the Lady Panthers one game shy of the school record 25, set in 1993 when they finished 25-7.
Taking All-State for Benton were seniors Alyssa Houston, Madison McIntire and Zayyah Bufford, while senior Presley Chism, missing a large portion of the season with a broken foot, took All-Conference.
Houston earned her third All-State honor as the double-double machine averaged 15.9 points, shooting 65 percent from the field, and 9.9 rebounds her senior season. She also averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for her career. Her numbers would have been higher her senior season if she would have played full games, but conference blowouts allowed Chumley to sit her and other starters in the fourth quarter and much of the third sometimes. Houston finished with 1,289 career points and added over 800 rebounds.
“Double-double,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said of what Houston meant to the team. “That’s the numbers she put up each and every night. Her effort was going to get you those double-digit points and double-digit rebounds. A lot of nights she led us in steals and a few nights she led us in assists. She was a great passer for a post player.”
Houston also led the Lady Panthers with 76 steals (2.7 average) and 23 blocks as a senior, while also averaging 2.2 assists per game.
“All-State numbers, All-State effort, All-State attitude,” Chumley said of Houston. “Those type kids don’t come around all the time. We enjoyed the numbers and effort she put up for us all three years.”
McIntire had an excellent all-around senior season for the Lady Panthers and was right behind Houston for third in Saline County in scoring with a 13.4 average. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists in earning her first All-State honor.
“She worked really hard in the offseason, spring and summer, after her junior year,” Chumley said. “She developed into a great all-around player. She always defended well, but spent a lot of time on her offensive game and played some extra basketball in the spring and summer, and became more confident as an offensive player. She put in the work and had a great attitude about it.”
After averaging 7.4 points her sophomore season and earning All-Conference, McIntire struggled to a 5.7 scoring average and wasn’t as aggressive on the offensive end. But that all changed her senior season, more than doubling her offensive output.
“That’s one of my favorite parts in coaching is seeing a kid’s light come on,” Chumley said. “I don’t know what caused her numbers to be down, lost some confidence maybe, but to see her bounce back was really cool to see because she’s such a great kid, fun to be around and her effort was top notch.”
Bufford also took All-State honors for the first time after averaging 9.2 points, a team-leading 3.4 assists and 21 charges taken, adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
“She was another player that just went to work in the offseason and wanted to put in the time and effort to put up better numbers,” Chumley said. “She turned into a good all-around player - handling the ball for us, making shots, great passer, would take charges - turned into a really, really solid player.
“Just a willing defender and played with a lot of emotion. Really enjoyed that part of the game - getting stops and causing turnovers. She turned into a really good defensive player for us.”
Chism took All-Conference despite missing 11 games due to injury. She was deadly from 3-point range, leading the Lady Panthers with 43 of them (in spite of the missed games) at a 47 percent clip. She averaged 11.9 points per game and was in double figures her final 11 contests.
“It was sure nice having her back hitting 3-pointers for us every game,” Chumley said. “Just a smart basketball player, didn’t make a lot of mistakes. Just a player you better guard or she was going to knock down a shot.”
Along with the four seniors earning postseason honors, Benton will also say goodbye to senior Addison Davis, another key cog to Benton’s success. It will be a different team next season as those five seniors have led the Lady Panthers the past three seasons. But, Benton does have some players returning who put in good minutes this past year.
“We’ve got some work to do,” the Coach said. “We’re losing 90-something percent of what we did on both ends of the floor, but we’ve got kids like Brynn Barbaree, who’s a hard worker. Parker Stearns, a 6-2 sophomore that started a couple of games, she’s got a chance to be really good. I like some of our guards coming back like Lorelei Davis, she’s going to be solid, Hannah Cantrell is a good shooter, and then probably one of the best athletes we’ve had come through in a long time, McCartney Asher, her role is definitely going to be different. And then Ashley Wallace, a solid post player for us.”
Despite the first-round exit in the state tourney, it was still a great season for Benton with 24 wins and a sweep of the South.
“It was a good accomplishment,” Chumley said. “We haven’t swept a conference … there’s a little knock on our league that it’s not that strong, but we’ve got a lot of good coaches in our league, a lot of good players. It’s hard to win all of them, and we won all of them by double figures. It’s a credit to those seniors and the way we played in conference. We had a pretty tough nonconference.
“Our kids played at a high level. They stayed together and got along really well, genuinely loved to practice with each other, and play. It’s probably the best year of my coaching career looking back on how everything went, how we worked hard, how we got along, the leadership on the team. I can’t put another year ahead of it. We’re certainly going to miss this group of seniors, there’s no question.”