WALKER DAVIS

Benton senior offensive lineman Walker Davis, 56, watches a big Benton run unfold in the 6A state semifinals this past season. Davis took All-State honors after helping lead the offense to over 5,000 yards of total offense. 

BENTON – After a season of making it back to the 6A State Playoff semifinals for the first time since 2019, the Benton Panthers were bestowed postseason honors recently. Benton went 9-3 overall during the season, which included an eight-game win streak, falling in a close affair to the Greenwood Bulldogs, 31-24, in the semis. Four Panthers would earn All-State honors in seniors Walker Davis and Lucas Wilbur, and juniors Chris Barnard and Braylen Russell. Eleven more Panthers would get All-Conference accolades. 

BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior running back Braylen Russell, 2, avoids a tackle in the 6A state semifinals this past season. Russell earned All-State honors after leading Saline County in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns. 
CHRIS BARNARD

Benton junior running back/safety Chris Barnard, 35, runs for a big game in the 6A state semifinals this past season. Barnard earned All-State honors. 
LUCAS WILBUR

Benton senior kicker Lucas Wilbur kicks in the 6A state semifinals this past season. Wilbur was a unanimous choice by the 6A East Conference coaches to get All-State accolades. 