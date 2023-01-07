BENTON – After a season of making it back to the 6A State Playoff semifinals for the first time since 2019, the Benton Panthers were bestowed postseason honors recently. Benton went 9-3 overall during the season, which included an eight-game win streak, falling in a close affair to the Greenwood Bulldogs, 31-24, in the semis. Four Panthers would earn All-State honors in seniors Walker Davis and Lucas Wilbur, and juniors Chris Barnard and Braylen Russell. Eleven more Panthers would get All-Conference accolades.
Walker led an experienced offensive line, which paved the way for over 5,000 total yards of offense for the Panthers this season.
“Walker has been a three-year starter for us,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “As a sophomore he played left guard and then we moved him to left tackle his junior and senior year. He’s had a heck of a career. Real proud for what he’s done for us.
“This year going into the season we feel the offensive line was going to be a strength of the team and it was. Kids like Walker Davis, Karter Sanders, Connor Morgan and all those guys that led the way for us. Walker has been big for us for three years. He had numerous domination blocks, pancake blocks, all year for us. A dominant force on the field.”
The 6-4, 285-pound Davis recently signed with the Arkansas State Red Wolves and has wasted little time getting his college career going, graduating early from high school to join the Red Wolves for spring ball.
“He’s going straight out of high school football and getting his college career started,” Harris said. “That’s pretty impressive right there.”
The 4-star transfer running back Russell was a big recipient of that offensive line push, leading Saline County with 244 rushing attempts, 1,668 yards and 26 touchdowns, running a a 6.8 yard-per-carry clip.
“When you get a kid like Braylen that moves in, able to come in and carry the load for you,” Harris started on Russell. “What helped us so much is (Chris) Barnard was going to be our starting running back and you get someone like Braylen in, it allows Chris to go back to safety.”
Russell added 21 catches for 217 yards and another touchdown.
“Braylen was a huge asset this year,” Harris said. “Hands down one of the best running backs in the state of Arkansas. He can play. He’s a big kid who’s just a bruiser that has a little bit more speed than a lot of people think.
The 6-2, 225-pound Russell put up big numbers despite playing bruised most of the season, especially going into the semifinal, and still rushed for 237 yards and two TDs on 39 carries vs. Greenwood.
“A lot of people don’t know it, but he played banged up all year and never got really healthy,” Harris explained. “Against Greenwood, he didn’t practice much all week. He didn’t have the acceleration he wanted, but he’s tough to tackle. He’s a leader and a great kid. He’s ready to work and do whatever is best for the team.”
The free safety/running back Barnard was a beast on both sides of the ball for Benton. Barnard tied for the team and Saline County lead with 119 tackles, adding nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a recovery, not to mention second to Russell in rushing on the offensive side of the ball, running for 416 yards and six TDs at an 11.2 YPC clip.
“We mess with him all the time and call him our Swiss army knife because he can do whatever you want him to do,” Harris said. “Started at free safety for us. He was our No. 2 running back. Anytime Braylen needed a break, we’d put him in there.”
Of course, Barnard was important for the Panther special teams, too.
“Played him in the return game, kickoff return, kickoff coverage, our punter,” the Coach said. “We put him everywhere on the field. There weren’t many times when Chris was not on the field. A lot of coaches in the conference said he was the best athlete in the conference. He had a phenomenal year and he’s a junior and we’ve got him back. He’s a team leader.
“Chris is a huge piece to our success, offensively, defensively, whatever. He just made a lot of big-time plays for us.”
Last but not least in earning All-State accolades is the senior kicker Wilbur. According to Harris, all of the 6A East Conference coaches thought Wilbur deserved the honor.
“He was a unanimous choice by our coaches in the conference to be selected as the kicker,” the Coach explained. “Everybody thought he was by far the best kicker in our conference and selected him All-State. It’s pretty impressive because everybody has their guy that they want to root for, but he was a unanimous choice for All-State.”
Wilbur connected on 60 of 61 extra points and 12 of 17 field goals, which included a 49-yarder, scoring 96 points his senior season.
“He was huge for us,” Harris said. “We probably attempted more field goals this year than we have since I’ve been the head coach at Benton. He did a heck of a job making field goals. We felt comfortable any time the ball got around the 30-yard line. That was awesome we had the ability to do that this year.
“Lucas did a great job with kickoffs, his onside kicks. That’s one thing the conference coaches were bragging about him. We were able to kick off and put the ball wherever we wanted to on the field. He could spray it around. That’s always big to have a weapon on special teams like that.”
6A East All-Conference
1st Team
Karter Sanders, OL
Elijah Harris, OL
Jake Jones, LB
Peyton McNeely, DL
Walter Hicks, LB
Maddox Davis, WR
2nd Team
Patrick Shipp, DB
Chase Harding, LB
Gary Rideout, DB
Elias Payne, WR
J. Thomas Pepper, DB