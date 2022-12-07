KAYLIN BURCHFIELD

Harmony Grove senior Kaylin Burchfield, 17, celebrates after a play in a match this past season. Burchfield earned All-Conference honors. 

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals volleyball team earned postseason honors. All earning 3A Central All-Conference accolades were seniors Kaylin Burchfield and Bethany Futrell, and juniors Maddy Blome and Eden Morris.

BETHANY FUTRELL

Harmony Grove senior Bethany Futrell, 34, serves in a match this past season. Futrell was one of two seniors to earn All-Conference honors for the second straight season. 