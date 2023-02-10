With senior offensive lineman Walker Davis signing with the Arkansas State Red Wolves and enrolling early to get a start on spring ball in December, the Benton Panthers football team wrapped up their college signees with a ceremony Wednesday at the field house in the Benton Athletic Complex. Four more Panthers inked their names prior to Wednesday’s celebration, including cornerback Jayveon Parker, receiver Drake Womack, kicker Lucas Wilbur and offensive lineman Karter Sanders.
Parker will be playing for the Arkansas Baptist College Buffaloes in Little Rock after finishing his senior season with 25 tackles and six pass breakups.
“He kind of battled some injuries as a sophomore and a junior, and was actually a running back/receiver early on,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “We moved him over to DB and he’s been a big success and helped us out, especially his senior year.”
Parker said he was happy with the opportunity to play for the Buffaloes after his tenure at Benton.
“It was good, it was great,” Parker said of his time as a Panther. “Love all the coaches and they gave me the opportunity to play, especially at my height and weight. I worked, so I played.”
At 5-5 and 140 pounds of football weight, Parker, who plans to major in business, made up for his lack of height with plenty of strength, winning the state championship in the 132-pound weightlifting division, with a 245-pound power clean and 235 bench press.
“I hope to win again my senior year,” Parker said. “I just lift and keep lifting, and hope for success.
Sanders signed with the University of Arkansas - Monticello Boll Weevils and played center for the Panthers. He was a two-year starter, earning first-team All-Conference his senior season after helping the Panther offense to a very successful season.
“He has helped anchor an offensive line this year that rushed for a little over 2,600 yards as a team,” Harris said. “He has been a solid guy for us. You never notice bad snaps. He’s done a tremendous job of working to get in a situation to play college football. Last year he played at 237 pounds and now he’s like 270.”
While entertaining the idea of going to his father’s alma mater Southern Arkansas University, Sanders stuck with the Boll Weevils, mainly because of the coaches.
“I’ve built a very strong relationship with all the coaches there,” he said. “They always checked up on me. They texted me after games. They were the first college to show love and you have to respect that. It feels like home on campus.”
Not only did Sanders take All-Conference honors, he also earned the Burlsworth Award and has been selected to play in the Arkansas Activities Association All-Star Game in June should he decide. He was 1 of 10 senior offensive linemen selected to play in the game.
Though Sanders, who will be pre-dental in college, will be off to the next level in the fall, he will never forget his roots.
“It’s awesome being a Benton Panther,” he said. “I feel like I was one of the best offensive linemen with one of the best (offensive lines) to come through Benton. I’ve built a very strong brotherhood here with Elijah (Harris), Walker (Davis), Tanner (Holden), Parker (Glaze), Connor (Morgan), all of them. It was really nice here.”
Both Wilbur and Womack will be taking the short jaunt to Arkadelphia as both signed with the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers.
Wilbur was a weapon for the Panthers special teams this past season.
“He’s been kicking on and off for us for three years,” Harris said. “He’s done a tremendous job. We could ask him to kick wherever we wanted to. We could have an onside to the left or drag one to the right, or he could pooch, sky kick. Lucas has been a big part of our special teams for the last three years.”
Wilbur, also named an East All-Star, earned All-State honors his senior season after hitting 12 of 17 field goals, with a long of 49 yards, including 60 of 61 on extra-point tries. He was voted the best kicker by East conference coaches.
“Being a Panther has been amazing because of the community around the football team, and how well the coaches adapt to different kinds of kickers,” Wilbur explained. “We never really had a kicker and they adapted and trusted to where I could actually show off I had some skill.
Wilbur will be taking that skill to the Tigers at the next level.
“It was the guarantee of being able to play football in college,” Wilbur said of OBU’s pull. “They have a new engineering program and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Womack was versatile for the Panthers as a hybrid receiver.
“Drake moved away for a little while and came back to us as a junior,” Harris said. “He’s been a two-year starter for us and played a tremendous role with our offense. He’s been that silent guy as a receiver that a lot of people might not notice much, but we as a coaching staff know the value that we get with somebody like Drake.”
Womack finished his senior season with 31 catches for 312 yards and three TDs after 15 receptions, 184 yards and three TDs as a junior. He also threw a 75-yard TD in his final season.
“It’s been a great experience,” Womack said of his time as a Panther. “I’d say one of the best high school programs in the state, no doubt. They prepare you for everything. A bunch of hard workers and great coaches, just a great experience overall.”
Womack plans to major in communications and become a sports reporter at OBU.
“On my official visit, all the coaches were super welcoming,” Womack said of the Tigers. “It felt like home when I went there. The visit at OBU made me feel like that was the right place to be.”