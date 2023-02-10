PANTHER SIGNEES

From left, Benton Panthers Jayveon Parker, Drake Womack, Lucas Wilbur and Karter Sanders celebrated their signings to play football at the next level Wednesday at the Benton Athletic Complex in Benton. 

With senior offensive lineman Walker Davis signing with the Arkansas State Red Wolves and enrolling early to get a start on spring ball in December, the Benton Panthers football team wrapped up their college signees with a ceremony Wednesday at the field house in the Benton Athletic Complex. Four more Panthers inked their names prior to Wednesday’s celebration, including cornerback Jayveon Parker, receiver Drake Womack, kicker Lucas Wilbur and offensive lineman Karter Sanders. 

