The Bauxite Lady Miners celebrate their 5-4A District and 5-4A Conference championships recently in Bauxite. The Lady Miners will begin play in the 4A East Regional Thursday against Southside at Robinson High School in Little Rock at 10 a.m.
BAUXITE – On Friday, the Bauxite Lady Miners battled Lonoke at home in 5-4A postseason action, taking down the Jackrabbits 14-4. The lopsided win comes a game after Bauxite beat Lonoke 11-1 to finish league play.
The Lady Miners used little time to start its barrage, scoring two in the first to lead 2-1 after Lonoke struck first in the opening frame.
Bryley Bowman turned up the volume with a solo home run with one out in the first, followed by second run later in the inning.
Bauxite would add its fourth and fifth runs in the second and third innings before erupting in the fourth for four more to lead 9-2 in the fourth.
Lonoke would answer with two in the fifth to trim Bauxite’s lead to 9-4, but five for Bauxite in the bottom of the inning would seal the deal as the Lady Miners went ahead 14-4.
MJ Bermingham provided the big stick in the inning, smashing a 3-run homer to left in the inning.
The game would be called in the fifth due to the sportsmanship rule as Bauxite rolled.
Bowman led with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored in the win.
Carley Clark earned the win, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk. She would strike out four, as well.
Bermingham closed things with two runs surrendered on two hits and two strikeouts.
Game two on the night would be more of the same for the Lady Miners as they trounced Clinton 12-0 in postseason action.
The victory would result in a complete-game one-hitter for Bermingham in the circle as she allowed only the one knock with nine strikeouts in the win.
Bauxite capitalized early with a 2-run homer from Bowman, followed by a run-scoring error in the first to lead 3-0.
A 2-run double and run-scoring single later in the frame would make it 6-0 Bauxite early.
The Lady Miners would not be stopped as they added four more in the first for the 10-0 lead.
The Lady Miners would add their final two run in the third on an RBI double from Bowman and a single from Emma King.
Both teams would go quiet the rest of the way as the game ended again in the fifth with Bauxite in front.
Bowman led all hitters with two hits and four RBIs in the win.
The Lady Miners move to 22-5 on the year as they continue to control their own destiny in 2023. Bauxite takes a No. 1 seed into the 4A East Regional at Robinson in Little Rock, taking on the Southside Southerners at 10 a.m. on Thursday.