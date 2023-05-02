BAUXITE DISTRICT CHAMPS

The Bauxite Lady Miners celebrate their 5-4A District and 5-4A Conference championships recently in Bauxite. The Lady Miners will begin play in the 4A East Regional Thursday against Southside at Robinson High School in Little Rock at 10 a.m. 

BAUXITE – On Friday, the Bauxite Lady Miners battled Lonoke at home in 5-4A postseason action, taking down the Jackrabbits 14-4. The lopsided win comes a game after Bauxite beat Lonoke 11-1 to finish league play.

