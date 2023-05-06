BENTON SOUTH CHAMPS

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate their 5A South Tournament title after downing the Sheridan Lady Jackets 13-0 on the road Friday in Sheridan. Benton senior pitcher Alyssa Houston threw a perfect game in the win as Benton takes the South No. 1 seed into this week’s 5A State Tournament in Marion.

SHERIDAN  - Needing a win Friday in the 5A South Conference season-finale, the Benton Lady Panthers picked up that victory in emphatic fashion against rival Sheridan Lady Jackets on the road. Benton senior Alyssa Houston pitched a perfect game in a 13-0 rout over the Lady Jackets, with Benton’s win clinching another conference championship and perfect South record at 16-0 and will take the No. 1 South seed into this week’s 5A State Tournament in Marion. The Lady Panthers (24-4) will be going for their third straight championship. 

