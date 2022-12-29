BRYANT -- The Bryant Hornets put together another championship season in 2022, winning their fifth straight title earlier this month and finished undefeated at 12-0.
Following the 36-7 win over Bentonville, the Hornets are still being glorified as they lead the 7A Central with six All-State athletes.
“I think it is a shame that we only get six, I thought we had more than that,” said Head Coach Buck James. “But I am proud of all of our guys. We played team football. That’s what separates us from a lot of other teams. We had a lot of unselfish players that played their role and did their job and did it the way it is supposed to be done.”
Bryant pummeled teams with its two-headed monster in the backfield with Chris Gannaway and James Martin leading the charge.
“Chris played well and did a great job receiving and running the football,” James said. “It gave us a lot of different options when we were able to put him at the receiver spot as well.”
Gannaway finished his senior season with 515 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries for the Hornets. Through the air, Gannaway collected 22 catches for 356 yards and five more scores.
For Martin, the junior stepped up big for the Hornets, becoming the feature back for most of the second half of the season, including the playoffs.
“He played great,” James said. “He ran ball after contact very well. His running ability allowed us to throw the football like we did. It opened up Gannaway in the passing game and Jordan Walker in the running game. It was a vital part of what we were able to do because James was always able to run between the tackles.”
Martin finished as the Hornets leading rusher with 707 yards and 17 touchdowns on 124 touches. He also hauled in eight catches for 37 more yards this past season.
Another offensive stud for the Hornets is taking home honors for his play at receiver, as well.
Mytorian Singleton led the entire county with 46 receptions for 716 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per reception.
“He is another guy that makes big-time plays in big-time games,” James said. “He has a highlight reel in state championship games alone and he still has another year left. He is a guy that is always open and always makes a play. He helps our passing game because everyone has to know where he is. He helps our running game out because everyone has to know where he is, as well. He is a guy that really opens up our offense.”
Malachi Graham ended his tenure with the Hornets with another big year in the kicking game and defensively, helping the Hornets secure another title in multiple ways.
“He helped us as much punting and kicking off as anything else,” James said. “He always made big-time plays in big-time games. He always showed up in big games.”
Graham, who was named the State Farm Defensive Player of the Year recently, finished with 47 tackles in the secondary, along with six tackles for loss, an interception returned for a touchdown, nine pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries.
T.J. Lindsey, another defensive star for the Hornets, ended his career with big numbers.
A quarterback’s worst nightmare, Lindsey finished with 57 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and 24 quarterback hurries.
“He played big in big games,” James said. “He was the guy that had the X on his back every time he went out. He came through and was very dominating.”
Lindsey has caught the recruiting eye of a number of Division I schools, including Sam Pittman at the University of Arkansas.
Tyler Mosley was a show-stopper on defense, leading the Hornets in tackles this season with 67, including 27 for loss. He also collected seven sacks and 22 quarterback hurries to go along with three fumble recoveries.
“He led our team in tackles and benefited a lot from the double teams that Lindsey got,” James said. “But he made tackles in space and did well in the running and passing game. He probably had the best year of anyone on our defense.”
Other honors include Coaches All-State:
Lawson Hutchins
Brandon Johnson
Miguel Graham
Drake Fowler
Ivory Gilmore
Stephen Fuller
Bryson Adamoh
Matt Elder
Tate Settle
Jordan Walker
7A Central All-Conference:
Cason Trickey
Ethan Primus
Brenden Bennett
Colm Taylor
Donny Miller
Karter Ratliff
Jaylon Brown
Sebastian Oltmans
Jordan Knox
Traylon Russ
Jaylon Russ
Nick Biskey
2nd Team All-Conf:
Nick Miller
JT Allen
Eli Hill
Cairo Terry
Josh Rice
Jonah Brewster
Daniel Anderson
Shawn Rycraw