The Benton Lady Panthers softball team eked by rival Bryant Lady Hornets 4-3 in 11 innings Monday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant for their 60th straight win. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
60 and Counting: Benton edges Bryant in extras to keep streak alive
