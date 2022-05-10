SHELBY SAMPLES

Benton senior Shelby Samples scores a run in a 4-3 Lady Panther win in 11 innings over rival Bryant Lady Hornets Monday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. It was Benton’s 60th straight victory dating back to 2020.

The Benton Lady Panthers softball team eked by rival Bryant Lady Hornets 4-3 in 11 innings Monday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant for their 60th straight win. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

