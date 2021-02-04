HORNET SIGNING

Seven Bryant Hornets made it official Wednesday as they signed National Letters of Intent to play football at the college level. From left are Miles Aldridge, Jamarien Bracey, Kaleb and Kyle Knox, Brock Funk, Hart Penfield and Hayden Schrader.

After winning their third straight 7A state title, the Bryant Hornets are sending seven players to the next level. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

