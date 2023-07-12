BRYANT 7U

The Bryant 7U Black Sox outscored their opponents 99-8 over five games, including a 23-0 victory over Sylvan Hills in the championship game in Sherwood. The team consists of Barrett Arnold, Kingsley Broadway, Drew Hamilton, Conner Hill, Andrew Johnson, Logan Kirby, Lawson Lane, Bryson Murray, Steele Nichols, Sawyer Overman, Axl VanderLinden and Rylan Worner. The team is coached by Drew VanderLinden, Sawyer Nichols and Jason Hill. 

SHERWOOD – The Bryant 7U Black Sox destroyed the competition at the Cal Ripken State Tournament to claim the title. The Black Sox would rout Sylvan Hills 23-0 in the championship game two Sundays ago in Sherwood, while outscoring their state competition 99-8 in five games.

Tags

Recommended for you