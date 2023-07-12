SHERWOOD – The Bryant 7U Black Sox destroyed the competition at the Cal Ripken State Tournament to claim the title. The Black Sox would rout Sylvan Hills 23-0 in the championship game two Sundays ago in Sherwood, while outscoring their state competition 99-8 in five games.
Bryant 7U began their demolition with a 20-3 victory over Hot Springs (Fikes) in the first round Saturday before downing Hot Springs (Slater) 21-1 later that day. The Sox (33-17-2) started Sunday with a 22-2 victory over Little Rock Jr. Deputy and handled the Dive Bomb Bears 13-2 in the semifinals before getting their title game shutout.
Bryant pounded out 27 hits in its four-inning championship win, putting up six runs in the top of the first, two in the second, eight in the third and seven in the fourth for their 23 runs invoking the sportsmanship rule. Not only was the hitting hot, Bryant pitchers held Sylvan Hills to just two hits, given up by starter Logan Kirby, but he did not allow a run to cross in his one inning of work. Axl VanderLinden did not give up a hit or a walk in his two scoreless innings of relief, striking out one.
Five Black Sox would garner three hits on the day led by Andrew Johnson’s 3 for 4 with a triple, home run, three runs and five RBIs. His inside-the-parker in the fourth would end the game. Sawyer Overman (two runs) and Kirby (two doubles) both went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Rylan Worner (home run) and Conner Hill (two doubles, triple) went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs apiece.
Bryson Murray, Lawson Lane (two runs) and Steele Nichols (three runs) all went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Drew Hamilton and Kingsley Broadway (two runs, RBI) were both 2 for 3. VanderLinden and Barrett Arnold both had a hit and two runs each.
In the 13-2 semis win, VanderLinden pitched three scoreless innings giving up three hits and no walks while striking out two.
Johnson hit another homer while going 2 for 3 with two runs, Hamilton was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Murray 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Kirby 2 for 2 with an RBI. Hill and Broadway both had a hit and two RBIs each, while Lane added a hit and RBI. Overman, VanderLinden and Nichols all added a hit apiece.
In the 22-2 win over Little Rock, Overman struck out three in a scoreless innings, VanderLinden K’d two with a hit in one inning and Kirby pitched a scoreless third of an inning.
It was Johnson at the top of the lineup again doing damage, going 3 for 3 with another homer, three runs and four RBIs. Murray (homer), Hamilton and Lane all went 2 for 2 with three RBIs each, while Worner, Overman, VanderLinden and Arnold all went 2 for 2 with two runs and RBI apiece. Nichols and Broadway both went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, with Hill and Kirby adding a hit each.
In the 21-1 over HS Slater, Hamilton went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Lane 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBIs and Worner 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Murray and Broadway finished 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs each, with Johnson (RBI), VanderLinden (two runs) and Nichols (two runs, RBI) all had two hits apiece. Overman, Hill (RBI) and Kirby (two RBIs) all added a hit in the rout.
VanderLinden earned the win in the tournament opener giving up three unearned runs on three hits and two strikeouts in three complete innings in the 20-3 victory.
Worner led the way at the plate going 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs, with Hill also 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Hamilton was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs, with Murray 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. VanderLinden, Lane and Broadway all had two hits and two RBIs each. Overman, (three runs, RBI), Johnson (two runs), Kirby (RBI), Arnold and Nichols all added a hit each in the win.