Bryant Athletic Director Mike Lee, left, shakes hands with then baseball coach Kirk Bock after Bock led the Hornets to their fourth state title in 2016. Bock will take over as Bryant AD in June after Lee announced his resignation recently. 

BRYANT – With longtime Bryant Athletic Director Mike Lee announcing his resignation recently, another longtime Hornet will ease into Lee’s role. Kirk Bock was announced as the next athletic director. It seems an easy transition as Bock was already the assistant athletic director, as well as serving as offensive coordinator for the five-time defending champion football Hornets, while also winning the Broyles Award as best assistant coach in 2020. 

