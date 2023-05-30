BUCK JAMES

Bryant Coach Buck James addresses his team after a playoff win over Rogers this past season. James resigned his post at Bryant after leading the Hornets to five straight state championships. 

BRYANT – Bryant coaching legend Buck James, leading the Hornets to five straight 7A state championships, will be leaving the district to take the head football coach position at Conway Public Schools, according to a statement by Bryant Public Schools Tuesday morning. 

Tags

Recommended for you