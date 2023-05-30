BRYANT – Bryant coaching legend Buck James, leading the Hornets to five straight 7A state championships, will be leaving the district to take the head football coach position at Conway Public Schools, according to a statement by Bryant Public Schools Tuesday morning.
After 5 straight titles, James leaving Bryant
