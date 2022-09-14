The Glen Rose Beavers are set to host their second home game of the season this year, hosting the Fordyce Redbugs (1-2) coming off a bye week.
The Beavers are going in with a 1-1 record after their first loss of the season two weeks ago against their rivals, the Malvern Leopards. It was a tough Friday for the Beavers as Malvern took it to them, beating them by a score of 59-20.
Beavers’ Head Coach Mark Kehner said in the preseason that the big struggle for his team on defense would be limiting big plays and that’s exactly what prevented the Beavers from keeping the Leopards from scoring.
“It was big plays again,” Kehner said. “We’ve settled in to be average defensively.”
He pointed to a play at the end of the first half after the Beavers dropped a ball in the end zone that would have tied the game. The Leopards responded with a touchdown on a wheel route before the end of the half.
“They took advantage of it,” he added.
Kehner said on defense his players just need to stick to their assignments and he thinks that will help them limit the big plays.
“We’re a good defense 75 percent of the time,” Kehner said. “Hopefully, we can fix stuff.”
The Beavers’ have a young team so growing pains are to be expected.
“We’re telling them to do their assignments. There’s lots of learning,” he said.
Kehner said the Red Bugs have a tough team despite their record and he’s keeping an eye on their explosive full back.
“They are a good team, the record doesn’t show it. Very explosive, good speed, good size,” he said.
Kehner said the Redbugs are a team used to winning so he expects them to come to town ready to play.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he said.
Kehner was happy with the way his offense played, especially his running back Heath Balance, the team’s leading rusher. Against Malvern, Ballance racked up 141 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown as well. He did, however, have his first fumble of the season.
Quarterback Rein Bland completed 19 to 28 passes for 197 yards, with three picks.
Kehner said as always the game plan is to establish the run and set the tone for the game, controlling the clock with long drives.
The game starts at 7 p.m. this Friday from Beaver Stadium.
After the bye week, Kehner said his staff and team are itching to get back and Friday is their chance to redeem their performance in Week 2.
“We’re just looking forward to the game,” said Kehner.