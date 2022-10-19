Matheus Ribeiro

Arkansas Wolves player Matheus Ribeiro competes in a match. The Wolves will head to Fort Smith Saturday for a match.

The Arkansas Wolves will be back on the road this weekend as they head to Fort Smith to take on the No. 1 in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Oklahoma-Arkansas conference River Valley Bullys. Also, at C.W Lewis Stadium in Benton, the Arkansas Wolves II, searching for their first victory of the year, take on the Clarksville Niupi FC.