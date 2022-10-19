The Arkansas Wolves will be back on the road this weekend as they head to Fort Smith to take on the No. 1 in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Oklahoma-Arkansas conference River Valley Bullys. Also, at C.W Lewis Stadium in Benton, the Arkansas Wolves II, searching for their first victory of the year, take on the Clarksville Niupi FC.
The Arkansas Wolves (2-1-1) are still vying for first place in conference and have a challenging battle this weekend as they attempt to defeat the defending league champion River Valley Bullys (4-1-0) after the unfortunate postponement of this past Saturday’s game against NWA Legacy at C.W. Lewis.
In the the Wolves’ and Bullys’ first matchup of the year, the Wolves battled back from a 3-1 deficit to tie River Valley 3-3 at C.W. Lewis Stadium. This game demonstrated the Wolves can compete and defeat the Bullys, but it will take an almost flawless performance from the Wolves given that the Bullys are formidable at home and have yet to drop a game this season.
If Andrew Ngundue’s Wolves squad hopes to return to Benton with three points, they will have to remain focused and execute their game plan well over the entire 90 minutes.
For the other team in town, the Arkansas Wolves II (0-0-3) plays this weekend at C.W Lewis Stadium against the Clarksville Niupi FC (0-0-4). Being the first year of the team’s existence in the league and with a large number of young and new players, Wolves II are still searching for their first victory of the year. They hope to demonstrate this weekend against Clarksville Niupi, which are also seeking their first victory of the year.
Steven Laster and Andrew Ngundue, the coaches of Wolves II, have assembled a fantastic collection of players who will demonstrate their ability to compete and win games.
With three games left in the season for both teams and with the conference hosting the first four clubs to qualify for the conference playoffs, Wolves and Wolves II have one final objective: to end the season as strongly as possible. Although the Wolves already have a position reserved for them, they will still want to finish as high as they can in order to host their playoff game and increase their chances of reaching the conference final.
The Wolves II are doing their best to compete while attempting to move up to the fourth spot, qualify for the playoffs and finish as high as they can.
Both sides must win games over the upcoming weekends if they are to succeed.
Arkansas Wolves II vs. Clarksville Niupi FC at 7 p.m. at C.W Lewis Stadium in Benton, and River Valley Bullys vs. Arkansas Wolves in Fort Smith, also kicking off at 7.