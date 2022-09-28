After winning the MTXE Tournament silver bracket at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets played the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins in nonconference action Monday in a match scheduled for Tuesday. The Lady Hornets would sweep the Lady Bruins 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) on Monday, improving to 6-8 overall, remaining 2-4 in 6A Central Conference play, which it resumes Thursday at home vs. Jonesboro.
After silver bracket win, Bryant sweeps
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- After silver bracket win, Bryant sweeps
- Benton gets back on track
- Beavers refreshed going into road game
- Bryant 2nd at Cyclone Invite
- Bryant to hold community prayer circle
- Benton teen invited to White House
- Council approves changes for Benton Utilities Customers
- McCauley inducted as president of the National Pest Management Association
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Bryant officers injured in vehicle accident
- Benton Chili's named in lawsuit
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident
- Officers respond to shooting at convenience store
- Cards cut down Clinton, remain perfect
- Jury sentences Mabelvale man to 30 years in ADC
- City council to consider restrictions on biking in the city
- Bryant Council to consider PSAP ordinance
- Lane leads Panthers to conference title
- Mother, daughter move 501 Faire to larger space