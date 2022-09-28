BRYANT VBALL

The Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team celebrates their Silver Bracket win at the Lakeside Rams MTXE Tournament this past Saturday in Hot Springs.

After winning the MTXE Tournament silver bracket at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets played the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins in nonconference action Monday in a match scheduled for Tuesday. The Lady Hornets would sweep the Lady Bruins 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) on Monday, improving to 6-8 overall, remaining 2-4 in 6A Central Conference play, which it resumes Thursday at home vs. Jonesboro.