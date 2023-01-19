ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a win over Lake Hamilton at Benton Arena last week. On Tuesday, Houston scored 14 points with 10 rebounds in a 57-46 win over Sheridan on the road to help the Lady Panthers to first outright in the 5A South. 

SHERIDAN – In a battle of the unbeatens in the 5A South Conference, the Benton Lady Panthers would down the Sheridan Lady Jackets 57-46 Tuesday to take the top spot in league action all alone, with Benton improving to 15-3 overall, 7-0 in the South, while Sheridan goes to 9-6, 6-1 and a game up on third-place Lakeside, which Benton plays on the road Friday. 