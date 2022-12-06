BLAKE AMMONS

Harmony Grove 6-8 senior Blake Ammons wins the tip in the Cardinals first game of the Bill Gibbs Memorial last week at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Ammon scored 18 points in a 45-39 victory over rival Bauxite in the Memorial championship this past Saturday. 

The Harmony Grove Cardinals have hit a hot stretch in the early part of the season. 