The Harmony Grove Cardinals have hit a hot stretch in the early part of the season.
After winning three straight coming into Saturday’s title match with Bauxite for the Bill Gibbs Memorial championship, Harmony Grove used a big second half to down the Miners 45-39.
The win also served as a little revenge for the Cardinals after losing to Bauxite on the road in the second game of the year.
“It is still a rivalry, even though we aren’t in the same class or conference,” said Head Coach Andy Brakebill. “After the first loss to them, our guys were hoping to get another shot at them in our tournament. We took care of business and got a chance to play them and ended up squeaking it out. They were pumped.”
After the first quarter the Cardinals found themselves down only one, trailing 7-6.
However, a decent second frame helped Harmony Grove to a 17-13 lead over the Miners thanks to five big points from Tyler McCormick.
But it was the second half that propelled the Cardinals to the win, mostly coming from big man and leading scorer Blake Ammons.
After dominating the two games leading to the finals, Ammons was big again in the finals, leading the Cardinals with 18 points. Ammons scored 16 of his total in the second half alone, including two big 3-pointers.
“In the first half it wasn’t that he wasn’t trying, he just kind of disappeared a little bit,” Brakebill said. “Defensively he was there. I actually got on to him for not trying to score more. But coming out in the second half, he is a big reason why we won the game. He was aggressive and made a lot of plays. He made two big and-1s down the stretch.
“If he continues to play the way he is playing and being aggressive on the offensive end we, will be a tough team to beat. He can step out and shoot it this year and I like the way he is playing. He just has to get up and go.”
The Cardinals dropped 13 on the Miners in the third to lead 30-20 with a quarter to play.
Bauxite, though, would come to life a little in the fourth, actually outscoring the Cardinals 19-15, but could not overcome the late double-digit lead despite pulling within six.
Luke Whitley followed Ammons’ play nicely, adding 11 in the win. McCormick, too, added 11 for the Cardinals.
Cornelius Reed led the Miners with 13, followed by Bino Stephens with nine.
The Cardinals improve to 5-2 on the young season. For Brakebill, he is pleased with the play thus far.
“We are in a good spot mentally right now,” Brakebill said. “At times, we are still dealing with some inexperience with some guys, but they are improving. I like the way our guys are together as a team. They have fun and like being around each other.
“For us to have success down the line, we have to get to where we make less mistakes and value the basketball more. That is our Achilles heel. If we don’t get that fixed it is going to hurt us down the line.
The Cardinals will be back in action Tuesday at home against Sacred Heart. Bauxite hosts Bergman Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.