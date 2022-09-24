GRACIE ALDEBOT

Benton senior Gracie Aldebot jumps to spike a ball in a match Tuesday in Hot Springs. The Lady Panthers swept the Texarkana Razorbacks 3-0 Thursday in Benton.

The No. 2 (SBLive) Benton Lady Panthers cruised to a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Texarkana Lady Razorbacks Thursday at Benton Arena. The victory kept the Lady Panthers at a perfect 14-0 on the season, including 7-0 in the 5A South Conference, all of the league matches coming via sweep.

