The Arkansas Activities Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining state basketball championship games. Boys and girls teams who qualified for the finals in class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A will all be named 2020 state basketball champions.
Plans are being developed to honor and formally recognize the students and teams who qualified in these championship games.
“It is with great disappointment that we announce the decision to cancel the remaining state basketball championship games,” said Lance Taylor, AAA executive director. “We certainly sympathize with these students, coaches, and fans who are being impacted, but the health and safety of the students we serve is our top priority.”
The AAA strongly supports Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith in their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are extremely fortunate in Arkansas to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care to all Arkansans. We must all come together to stop the spread," according to a press releases from AAA. "As we navigate through these difficult times we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic activities have taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and being a team player."
The AAA Board of Directors and staff will provide more information on all spring activities at a later date.