KADENCE ARMSTRONG

Bryant junior Kadence Armstrong throws a pitch in a game last week. Armstrong threw her second straight three-inning no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Central on Wednesday. 

BRYANT – Bryant junior Kadence Armstrong struck out all nine batters she faced in a three-inning perfect game Wednesday in a 15-0 rout over the Central Lady Tigers in 6A Central Conference action in Bryant. It was Armstrong’s second straight three-inning no-hitter as she threw one this past Friday in a win over Jonesboro. 

Recommended for you