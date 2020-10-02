The Bryant Hornets (4-0, 1-0) have not fallen in a contest — regular season or playoffs — since late 2018.
In Week 5, the Hornets will be looking for their 22nd straight win as they travel to their “second home” at War Memorial Stadium tonight, taking on Little Rock Catholic (2-2, 0-1).
Bryant manhandled Fort Smith Northside last Friday, defeating the Grizzlies 48-7. The Hornets led 42-0 in the first half.
The Bryant defense allowed only 50 yards in the first half of the win, along with two late first downs.
“I am glad we stopped people, but I didn’t think we played particularly clean,” said Head Coach Buck James. “We tackled well and pursued the ball well. But I didn’t think our angles and our additional contact off the line of scrimmage was near what it needed to be.
“I think we got by with some stuff that later on down the road might hurt us, especially after the film gets out. The thing I am proud of is we ran to the ball well and we tackled well. That is always a good thing. But our technique and our gap protection has a lot to improve on.”
James said his team’s focus this week in practice has been gap integrity.
“Those are the things that will reach out and grab us by the tail later on if we don’t get it fixed,” James added.
As for heading back to Little Rock this week, James and company are excited.
“We are excited about it. It is always good to play at War Memorial Stadium,” James said. “It is an electric atmosphere and a lot of football tradition. We like playing there. Hopefully we will play well and play clean and everything will work out for us.”
Since 2018, Bryant has played under the lights of War Memorial — three Salt Bowls including 2020 — and are perfect in those contests, including winning back-to-back 7A state championships the past two seasons.
Catholic, which calls the stadium home each year, fell victim to Cabot on the road in Week 4 after trailing 31-7 in the first half.
The Rockets, though, would be able to come back a bit before slipping 31-21.
“They are very good at what they do,” James said. “They run the ball well and they block. They do things right. They are a very, very well-coached football team. They do a heck of a job of getting their kids to buy into their system. They are a team you are going to have to beat. They aren’t going to beat themselves. They aren’t going to lay down or quit. They are going to play extremely hard and be very competitive.
“If you watch them from Week 1 to Week 10, you are not going to see any letdown in anything they ever do. They are well-schooled and well-schemed in everything they do. They are going to do things right. They are a team you have to beat.”
The Rockets are led by senior quarterback Will Bowman, who last week completed 19 of 34 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.
The ground game was held to only 87 yards on 31 touches against Cabot’s defense with senior Jason Smith going for a team-high 41 on 11 touches. Smith also would score in the loss.
Receiving, senior Brandon Bisceglia was the main target, hauling in five catches for 79 yards and a score. Fellow senior receiver Hank Hatfield followed with four receptions for 51 yards for the Rockets.
For the Hornets, starters only saw action in the first half a week ago.
Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter made the absolute most of it as well, completed 5 of 13 passes for 121 yards and two scores.
For the second straight week, the ground game torched the opposition with speedy back Tanner Anderson again putting up big numbers.
Anderson ran for 88 yards on 11 touches while scoring three TDs. Fellow running back Xavier Foote would tack on two additional scores and 71 yards on eight carries.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 each.