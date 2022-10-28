HENLEY HOOKS

Benton senior Henley Hooks, 24, goes up to spike the ball in a 3-0 sweep over the Van Buren Lady Pointers in the semifinals of the 5A State Tournament Thursday in Greenbrier.

The Benton Lady Panthers are heading back to the 5A State Tournament finals. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers, ranked third in the state by SBLive, were too much for the Van Buren Lady Pointers in the 5A semifinals Thursday at Greenbrier High School, sweeping West No. 2 seed Van Buren 3-0 in front of a packed and raucous Benton student secion.

KENZIE GARRETT

Benton senior setter Kenzie Garrett competes in a 3-0 sweep over Van Buren in the 5A semifinals Thursday in Greenbrier. Garrett had 21 assists and six aces.