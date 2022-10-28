The Benton Lady Panthers are heading back to the 5A State Tournament finals. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers, ranked third in the state by SBLive, were too much for the Van Buren Lady Pointers in the 5A semifinals Thursday at Greenbrier High School, sweeping West No. 2 seed Van Buren 3-0 in front of a packed and raucous Benton student secion.
“I felt like our kids executed well,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “They followed the game plan the coaches put together and that made a difference. When you’re all on the same page, it makes it better.”
Benton, which will play Valley View Saturday for the championship, won 25-20, 25-13 and 25-18 to improve to 28-1 on the season and going back to the title match the Lady Panthers lost 3-2 to last year’s 5A Central Conference foe Little Rock Christian. It was the Lady Pointers getting by the Central No. 1 seed Lady Warriors in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
It was Benton’s third straight sweep of the tournament, downing Sylvan Hills in Tuesday’s first round before handling the Marion Lady Patriots Wednesday in the quarters.
Thursday’s first set was a back-and-forth battle as no team held more than a one-point lead until midway through the game. With the Lady Pointers (17-8) leading Benton 12-11 after a double block by Alexis McKeown and Brianna Ball, the Lady Panthers would finally go on decent run with junior Khenedi Guest spiking senior Kenzie Garrett’s assist down to tie it at 12-all. Junior Presley Pallette and senior Henley Hooks’ double block for point had Benton up 15-12 after the 4-0 run. After a McKeown kill, Hooks started a 4-1 Lady Panther run with a kill capped by junior Lexi Mahan’s kill assisted by senior Emmaline Armstrong for the 19-14 advantage.
Van Buren followed with a 3-0 run to get within two, but two straight aces from sophomore Delaney Cooper had Benton back up 22-17. A kill by Ball had the Pointers within 22-20, but a Guest kill, senior Abigail Lagemann’s kill and Van Buren hit it out to cap the 25-20 win.
The second set was all Benton. Sophomore Isabella Lagemann started the game with a kill assisted by Hooks with A. Lagemann and Guest blocking down a point for the 4-0 lead. Benton never trailed in this one with Van Buren getting within 12-9, but a Mahan kill started a 4-0 run Garrett capped with three straight aces for the 16-9 lead and the Lady Pointers never recovered.
A. Lagemann’s ace made it a 23-11 lead before Pallette spiked down Garrett’s set for the final tally.
Benton had eight blocks for point in the match.
“We were able to intimate Van Buren,” Shoppach said. “If we didn’t block it, we at least touched it. I was so impressed. We had two blocks straight down and almost touched the center line.”
The third set was much of the same for Benton. After Danielle McKown had a kill assisted by Aspen Cone for the first point, Guest started a 5-0 run with a kill, followed by three straight kills by A. Lagemann and another Garrett ace had the Lady Panthers up 5-1.
Hooks had three kills during a 5-0 run that senior libero Olivia Little capped with an ace for the 10-3 lead and the Lady Pointers got no closer than five points the rest of the way to clinch Benton’s second straight finals berth.
Garrett had a big game leading Benton with 21 assists and six aces, with Armstrong adding nine assists, while both setters spreading it around.
“I thought we served the ball well,” Shoppach said. “We kept them out of system. We got aces in spots I had not anticipated.
“We moved the ball around really well with a variety of hitters. Our middles were more of a decoy because we felt like they had some really good middle blockers, so we were trying to wear them out by blocking left and right. I thought the setters did a good job of running that type of offense.”
A. Lagemann had 13 kills, an assist, a block and two aces, with Hooks adding 10 kills, three assists and a block. Pallette, leading the Lady Panthers with 2.5 blocks, I. Lagemann (1.5 blocks) and Mahan all had four kills each, with Guest adding three kills and 1.5 blocks.
Cooper had two aces and Little added one with both playing solid defense on the back row.
With Saturday’s title match at 5 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, the Lady Panthers are looking for another shot at their first state championship since 2009.
“They’re very aware of it,” Shoppach said of the Lady Panthers. “They’re very aware of how it it felt last year when we walked out of that gym. The seniors made that point in the locker room. That’s not a nice feeling. They want the celebration feeling.”