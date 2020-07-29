Adrio Bailey, the 6-6 2019-2020 senior forward forced to play center on the short on size Razorbacks that Coach Eric Musselman inherited, is professionally furthering his career overseas. UA grad Bailey has signed to play in Hungary for Oroszlanyi Sport Egylet Lions of the Hungarian A Division.
Recruited out of Campti, Louisiana, by former Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson, Bailey lettered three seasons at forward for Anderson’s Razorback from 2016-17 through 2018-2019, and though undersized, created mismatches with his quickness inside for Musselman last season helping the Hogs improve from 18-16 in 2018-2019 to 20-12 before the COVID-19 pandemic terminated the basketball season after Arkansas won its first-round game of the SEC Tournament.
If the NBA ever holds its combine, postponed indefinitely last May by the pandemic as is the NBA draft that was supposed to be last June, Razorbacks Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones are invited, it has been reported.
Former Fort Smith Northside state champion star and Razorbacks two-year letterman Joe has until Aug. 3 to either leave his name in the NBA or return to the Razorbacks and UA for his junior year.
Jones, the SEC Co-Player of the Year for 2019-2020 as a junior, signed with an agent and has turned pro.