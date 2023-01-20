ABBY BEENE FEATURE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene broke the 1,000-point barrier for her career in early December and has been leading the Lady Miners through a nice stretch of late. Bauxite has won six straight games before Thursday’s nonconference affair with Pottsville. Averaging a career-high 19.0 points her senior season, Beene is now at 1,228 total points for her career. 

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, competes in a game earlier this season. Beene surpassed the 1,000 point plateau last month and leads Saline County in scoring. 

