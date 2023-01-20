Bauxite senior Abby Beene broke the 1,000-point barrier for her career in early December and has been leading the Lady Miners through a nice stretch of late. Bauxite has won six straight games before Thursday’s nonconference affair with Pottsville. Averaging a career-high 19.0 points her senior season, Beene is now at 1,228 total points for her career.
According to Saline County leading scorer Beene, she didn’t realize she would hit that 1,000 mark so soon, but a couple of 30-point games rocketed her past that plateau, scoring a career-high 36 against Arkansas Baptist and 33 the very next game against Perryville.
“It means a lot,” Beene said of hitting 1,000. “I kind of knew I was going to hit it, but I didn’t know when. I thought I was going to hit it after Christmas, like in January, but I hit it pretty soon. I guess because of those two games when I was in the 30s. It means so much. It’s crazy to put it in perspective. That’s a lot of points.”
Bauxite second-year Coach Greg Chenault, leading the Lady Miners to a school-record 23 wins a season ago, has been happy to have Beene these past two seasons, joking, “the only thing she needs is a redshirt year where she can come back and play.”
“The best thing about her is her versatility,” Chenault said. “I can play her multiple positions, 1 through 5 (point guard to center), I can post her, run her off a screen for a 3-pointer, I can put her at point guard. She’s my best passer. She sees over everything. I’ve really enjoyed coaching her.”
Beene joins former Lady Miners in the the 1,000-point club and currently ranks fourth all-time behind all-time leading scorer Mary Crow (1,921 points), Lauren Bainter (1,271), Myka Bono Sample (1,251) and Cory Combs (over 1,200), with a very good shot at both Bainter and Bono’s spot for second all-time. Crow and Bainter also played varsity their whole freshmen seasons, while Beene played five games as a rookie.
Playing basketball since the second grade, Beene said it is the love of the game which makes her so good.
“I just love being out there and playing,” she said. “All the wins are awesome, but just playing basketball matters the most to me, with my favorite people.”
And she’s been with those favorite people awhile in fellow seniors Gracie McDade, Gracie Hill and Layla Patrick.
“All of us have been together forever so we’ve all been playing,” Beene said. “We’ve all kind of been together so we know each other.”
It’s been a whirlwind of a career for Beene as the Lady Miners went from a 9-17 team to the record-breaking 23 victories last year.
“From my sophomore to junior year, it was a complete change,” she said. “We weren’t very good my sophomore year, had a lot of people quit. Once Coach Chenault and Coach (Hannah) Newsom came, a lot of people started joining back and we were all connected and whole again. When we realized we started winning, it just felt so much better. That hits you pretty hard. When you never win, it’s horrible. We went from that in one year.”
Beene also appreciates the support she gets from her own fan club.
“My grandma and her sister come to all my games,” Beene said of grandma Kay and great aunt Grace. “They get matching clothes, Bauxite stuff, and I just really love them for that. My mom can’t really come to all my games, so it just means a lot they’re able to do that.”
With all of her success on the court, Beene, who averages 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game this season, has been noticed. While in contact with several schools, she is leaning toward one right now to play at the next level.
“I’m still thinking about it, but right now I love the University of the Ozarks,” she said. “They come to all my games. I love them. They’re my top one right now.”
Not only does her love of the game shine through, it’s her basketball smarts making Beene successful, too.
“When I think about her, it’s just her basketball I.Q., Chenault said. “It could be that she has played since the second grade, but I can sit down and talk to her about basketball on the board and she just understands it through the eyes of a coach. Cuts, screens … you don’t have to spend hours working with somewhat of a new player. She just naturally does things like that.”
Chenault also appreciates her team-first philosophy.
“When your best player is like that, it makes the job of a coach a lot easier,” he said.
While making the state tourney last season for the first time in several seasons, Beene has even higher expectations her final high school season.
“Last year we were able to make it to the state tournament, which I thought was really fun and cool,” she said. “This year I want to win a game in the state tournament and not just go. I want to move on.”