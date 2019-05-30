JESSE BARKER
Benton senior Jesse Barker throws a pitch in a game this past season. Barker earned All-State honors for the Panthers this season. Barker went 9-2 this year with a 1.10 ERA, striking out 78 vs. just 15 walks.

A year after making the state title game for the second consecutive season, the Benton Panthers have received postseason honors after a 23-6 season, including an 11-3 record in the 5A South Conference, which was good for second. 

Seniors Jesse Barker and Peyton Pallette both received All-State honors and were both named to the All-State Tournament Team, while seven other Panthers took home All-Conference honors. 

PEYTON PALLETTE

Benton senior Peyton Pallette throws a pitch in a game this past season. Pallette, along with fellow senior Jesse Barker, earned All-State honors for the Panthers, while seven other took All-Conference. Pallette went 6-1 on the season with a 2.39 ERA and a team-leading 88 strikeouts.

Those picking up All-Conference was sophomore Aidan Garrett, junior Jaden Woolbright, junior Peyton Hudgins, and seniors Caleb Easterling, Colen Morrow, Michael Allison and Logan Easterling. 

