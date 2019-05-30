A year after making the state title game for the second consecutive season, the Benton Panthers have received postseason honors after a 23-6 season, including an 11-3 record in the 5A South Conference, which was good for second.
Seniors Jesse Barker and Peyton Pallette both received All-State honors and were both named to the All-State Tournament Team, while seven other Panthers took home All-Conference honors.
Those picking up All-Conference was sophomore Aidan Garrett, junior Jaden Woolbright, junior Peyton Hudgins, and seniors Caleb Easterling, Colen Morrow, Michael Allison and Logan Easterling.